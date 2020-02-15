Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rashami Desai has an emotional REUNION with her mother after more than a year

Bigg Boss 13 Finale started off on an emotional note for Rashami Desai as her mom pays her a visit on the big day.

Bigg Boss 13 finale is right here and while it started off with a super performance from host , he also ran us through everything that he has done through the journey and everything that he has done, how he has lost his temper on multiple occasions, and so on and so forth. However, that was not that, as ahead, we see some more fun come through for the top 6, the finalists, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, , Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra as they were welcomes with some champagne and messages from their family.

Amidst all the messages from their family, the most emotional of them all turned out to be one from Rashami's mother Rasila as, after the message, when Salman Khan welcomed her mother from the stage, Rashami couldn't seem to control her tears. When asked, she also said how it has been more than one year since the two have come together and while her mother spoke about what went through, she also said how she is proud of her and in fact, always has been proud of her.

Meanwhile, Rashami's journey inside the Bigg Boss house has been quite the roller coaster ride and while she has had her fair share of troubles, she has come through strong, something even her mother seems to be proud of her for.

