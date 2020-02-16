Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rashami Desai REACTS to fights with Sidharth Shukla, Says 'We share a cordial bond now'

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Here's how Rashami Desai when asked about her changed equations with BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Read on.

After spending four and a half months in the Bigg Boss 13 house, the moment of truth is finally came. Yes, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 was held tonight and fans across the country as announced Sidharth Shukla as the winner of the 'tedha' season. Yes, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor bagged the trophy defeating Aism Riaz in the top 2. While Shehnaaz Gill got managed to take the third spot, Sidharth's co-star was evicted at number four. Yes, the actress got evicted before Shehnaa, leaving many surprised. After the eviction, she interacted with the media to talk about her journey on Salman Khan's show.

And during the chit-chat session, Rashami also threw light about her changed equations with once rival Sidharth Shukla. While initially the two got into several ugly fights, as the show entered its last leg, they were seen gelling up together. When asked about how will her equation with her former co-star be now that the show is over, Rashami gave a logical answer. She said, I don't have any personal connection with Sidharth, and we've fought in the open. I used to always be very annoyed with Sidharth, and I didn't forgive him for his past doings. But, with time I have also realised many thing. We have worked together and know many things about each other.'

She added, 'Though we have fought ample of times, we used to respect our professionalism. However, in this show, we have also respected and understood each other's personal things. Even though are point of views never matched, we now share a cordial bond. If we keep the hatred inside us, it will only harm us. So, it is better to move on and forget the past. During the last few days, we did a lot of masti and leg-pulling, and it things have now become normal between us. Now, I've understood his behaviour quite well, so I've accepted it and am fine with it. '

What are your thoughts about Sidharth and Rashami's bond? Do you want #SidRa to be friends again and do a show together? Also are you happy seeing Sidharth lift the winner's trophy? Let us know in the comment section below.

