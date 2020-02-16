Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rashami Desai REFUSES to meet Arhaan Khan, Says 'He isn't the right man for me'

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Here's what Rashami Desai has to say about her broken relationship with Arhaan Khan. Read on.

's controversial show Bigg Boss 13 has finally come to an end, with Sidharth Shukla being crowned as the winner of the 'tedha' season. While Asim Riaz and Shehnaa Gill emerged as the first runner up, left the show on the fourth spot. After her eviction, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress, interacted with the media. She spoke about her journey on the show, friendships and bonds, her fights, personal life being spilled out, her equation with Sidharth, and mostly importantly about her ex-beau . Yes, the actress did not shy away from voicing out about her broken relationship.

When asked if she regrets dating Arhaan, Rashami said, 'No I don't regret my decision completely. But as I have mentioned before on the show also, I don't take impulsive decisions. I have a practical approach. I take time to come to a final conclusion. I did not know many things about him inside the house. Though I wanted to know many thing, but I was kind off blind-folded. When the truth started unfolding, it came from people I really trust on, which made me think further. After knowing everything, I was very clear as to what to do next. However, detachment doesn't happen just like that, it takes time.'

Further when asked if she is willing to meet Arhaan outside and try to sort out things between them, Rashami out-rightly refused to do so. She stated 'No, I think I'm very clear with my call, and I've said it on the show also. So, there's no point running around the bush now. It is absolutely over from my side.' When Rashami was questioned on her cordial bond as Arhaan left the show, she said, 'Yes that time things were normal, as I had not taken a decision back then. But after that, I came to know many things about him and his past. It is then that I realised that if this is happening, he is not the right man for me.'

Rashami also slammed Arhaan for revealing their personal problems to Himanshi Khurana while she was still in the show. She said that it was completely wrong, and a man with a spine would have never done that. She added that there's no justification if your partner is discussing about your private issues with a third party.

For the unversed, Rashami and Arhaan’s love story story grabbed eyeballs. But later,it hit the rocks when Salman Khan bashed Arhaan for concealing facts from Rashami Desai about his first marriage and kid.

Credits :Pinkvilla

