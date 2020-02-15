Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Salman Khan is all set for his performance on Munna Badnaam Hua in a BTS video; WATCH

Salman Khan will be seen taking the stage to groove on Dabangg 3 song Munna Badnaam Hua on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13. Check out the sneak peek from his Bigg Boss 13 finale act.

Bigg Boss 13 is finally coming to a grand end and fans are waiting to know who will take home the trophy and prize money out of , Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra. Ahead of it, is gearing up for his performance on his popular song from Dabangg 3, Munna Badnaam Hua. Yes, Bigg Boss 13’s host will be taking the stage to groove on the popular number and once again, fans will see Salman’s hook step with the belt.

In a sneak peek video shared by Salman’s designer, Ashley Rebello, we can see Bhaijaan on the stage with the dancers. While the Dabangg 3 star looked excited, the video only gave us a glimpse of what is about to come forth for fans in tonight’s grand finale show. Salman can be seen clad in a black tee with matching embellished blazer and ripped jeans with shoes. The superstar was all set to dance it out on 2019’s popular number Munna Badnaam Hua.

In Bigg Boss 13’s preview too, we get to see the glimpse of Salman’s act on the show. Over the 13th season, Salman has handled the housemates with a lot of care and respect and has scolded them whenever needed. Be it on Asim and Sidharth’s fight or on Shehnaaz’s behaviour, Salman has been a great host the entire season and fans have been cheering for the superstar. Meanwhile, the makers also shared glimpses of Sidharth and Rashami’s act along with Asim and Himanshi Khurana’s performance. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

