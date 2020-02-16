Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Salman Khan already gives out the date for the 14th season; Find out

It's time for Bigg Boss fans to rejoice as host Salman Khan has already announced the commencement of the 14th season of the controversial reality show. Here's when you can expect it.

After a fruitful journey of four and a half months, Bigg Boss 13 finally bid adieu to the audience by airing its grand finale last night. (15 February 2020). Yes, BB 13 finale was held yesterday and declared Sidharth Shukla as the undisputed winner of the 'tedha' season. While Asim Riaz was announced the first-runner up, Shehnaaz Gill and followed suit. After the big announcement many made merry, but there were also some, who were saddened that they will not be able to see the show now.

Yes, now that BB 13 has concluded, BB lovers are upset and wondering how they would survive without the extra dose of madness and entertainment. But, if you're someone who eats, breathes and lives Bigg Boss, then there's a good news for you. Salman has already given out the date of Bigg Boss 14. Yes, before signing off for BB 13, Salman Khan announced the next season of Bigg Boss will roll out in seven months. So, you can now expect Bigg Boss 14 to commence sometime in September or October 2020. Happy aren't you?

Now, that the date for BB 14 has been announced it would be interesting to see if Salman Khan will be return as the host or not. During his BB 13 stint, Salman a number of times said that he wants to quit the show as it is getting too much for him now. Well, only time will tell if Salman will host Bigg Boss for the eleventh time or not. Meanwhile, let us know if you are happy to know about Bigg Boss 14 commencing so soon.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: From Sidharth Shukla to Rashami Desai, 10 times when Salman Khan turned a mentor for the inmates

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: From Flipper, Listen Dear to Masla: THESE slangs by the housemates took fans in a frenzy

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More