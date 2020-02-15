Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Salman Khan announces a SPECIAL surprise for Top 4 contestants; DEETS INSIDE

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: BB 13 host Salman Khan has announced a special surprise for Top 4 of the show, apart from the winner. Here's what it is.

The Big day has finally come. Yes, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 is here, and the clock has started ticking faster. It is finally time to know who will walk home with the BB 13 trophy, as Salman will announce the winner. With each minute passing by, many heartbeats are also racing faster, as everyone is eager to know who is the lucky man or woman is. Competing in the finale race now are, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, , and Arti Singh. Yes, Paras Chhabra has been evicted from the show, as he walked out with a prize money of 10 lakhs.

Well, we all know usually the winner of the show not only gets the trophy, but also a whooping prize money, while the others are left disappointment for reaching the final spot and still getting nothing in hand. However, this season the other top 4, i.e. contestants apart from the winner, will leave out happy as host Salman has planned special surprise for them. Yes, Salman has announced a special surprise for Top 4 and it is an adventurous trip. Can you guess where? Well, Salman will take the top four contestants to an adventure park in Abu Dhabi. Isn't this a great gesture by the beloved host?

Talking about the show, BB 13 has been one of the most controversial and successful shows of all time. The show began on September 29, 2019, and is after a fruitful journey of almost four and a half months, it is all set to get its winner. Who do you think will bag the trophy tonight? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

