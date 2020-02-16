Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Salman Khan giving chocolates to Asim Riaz's niece is the cutest thing you'll see; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Salman Khan's sweet gesture towards Asim Riaz's niece will melt your heart. Take a look.

The grand finale of the much-awaited Bigg Boss 13 was held yesterday night (15 February 2020). Like the past ten years, the final episode was hosted by . The grand celebration was all about fun, masti and dhamaka. From special guests to family members of the contestants, it was a gala and fun-filled night. The show started airing at 9 pm and got concluded around 12.30 in the night. It is finale considered to be one of the longest episodes during any season, and all shoot for long hours at a stretch.

While there is so much happening on the sets, it is often difficult to pick up the best moments. But, looks like Salman has himself shared the cutest moment from the big night. And it is not with any contestant, but someone close to a finalist. Salman took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable clip of him offering chocolates to Asim Riaz's niece during the shoot. Yes, Salman gave a bunch of chocolates to Asim's cutesy niece who was sitting in the audience area along with Asim's brother Umar Riaz. Salman went up to the little girl with a huge smile on his face and offered her a handful of chocolates. The little angel accepted them quickly and brimmed in happiness. Umar aslo appreciated Salman's act as he was seen flashing a huge smile. And this clip, has now been going viral on social media, with BB fans going gaga over Salman again.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

Well, Salman's love for children has not been hidden from the world. And this sweet by Salman only melted our hearts. While Asim Riaz was declared as the first-runner up, Sidharth Shukla bagged the BB 13 trophy and prize money. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

