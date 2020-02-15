Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Salman Khan joined by Harbhajan & Mohammad Kaif; cricketers reveal who's their favourite

Bigg Boss 13 finale will witness the entry of cricketers Harbhajan Singh & Mohammad Kaif on the stage with Salman Khan. Bhajji and Kaif will reveal the name of their favourite contestant and enter the house too. Check it out.

Finally, after 4 months of staying inside the house, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, and Paras Chhabra will come out tonight after the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13. While glimpses of the finale have been shared by the makers, we can expect some guests too on tonight’s episode. This will include cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif too. Bhajji and Kaif will join Salman on stage and will be there promoting their latest show.

The two cricketers will be gracing the Bigg Boss 13 finale for a special cause which is road safety and will be promoting their Road Safety World Series. In the series, former cricketers will be seen playing cricket again for the special cause. The series will be seen on COLORS Cineplex. While Bhajji and Kaif will be on the finale, Salman will be seen asking them about their favourite contestant. The two cricketers will reveal Shehnaaz Gill to be their favourite.

Not just this, with permission from the host, the Bhajji and Kaif will be seen entering the house with Dhol and mithai toh congratulate Shehnaaz for her wedding. Harbhajan will also be crooning a punjabi ‘Boli’ for and they will be seen breaking into Bhangra with the top 5 on the beats of dhol. Well, we sure can’t wait to witness the fun on the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 13. Also, fans are eager to know who will take home the trophy among Asim, Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Rashami, Arti and Paras. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out the photos:

