Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Shehnaaz Gill gets evicted, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla become top 2

Bigg Boss 13 Finale is here, and after Shehnaaz Gill's eviction, all that is left to see is who lifts the trophy this season and is hailed as the winner of the show.

Bigg Boss 13 has become the most talked-about season of the reality show. After terrible fights, violence and all rules are broken, the season has also turned out to be the most successful one in the history of the show. With the grand finale tonight, all eyes are on the top contestants and people want to know who will lift the trophy. And well, constant updates have been coming in and all eyes lie on the finalists who have made it so far.

But now, Shehnaaz Gill has been evicted from the race and she has been taken out of the house. Shehnaaz has been one of the most discussed contestants on BB this year. She has been supremely entertaining and her mad histrionics got her a special place among all the other contestants. Her bonding with Paras Chhabra initially grabbed headlines whereas, towards the end of the show, she formed a great friendship with Siddharth Shukla, where fans even started calling them SidNaaz. While Shehnaaz is now out of the finale race, the ones that are still in contention for the trophy are Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla.

(ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill's Bigg Boss 13 Journey: Equation with Sidharth Shukla to captainship, all about the entertainer)

With her eviction after coming so close to the trophy, Shehnaaz has now become the second runner up on the show. Now, it needs to be seen, who among Sidharth and Asim will lift the trophy this year? Meanwhile, we will soon be seeing Shehnaaz in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she will continue to entertain us.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More