Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Sidharth Shukla on bond with Shehnaaz Gill post show, his childlike behaviour with her

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla gets talking about his best friend from the house, Shehnaaz Gill. Find out more on what does he have to say.

Bigg Boss 13 Finale has now come to an end and with that, the show has come to a close as well. The show is touted to be one of the most controversial show on television and well, it is rightly called so given everything that happens on it. And while a lot of negative things and fights do happen in the Bigg Boss house, it also helps develop some of the borns that will remain for life, and one such bond is that of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth, who has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, got talking about how will his bond with Shehnaaz be after the show and he said how the two of them will surely keep in touch and they will try to keeping things how they are. He was also asked about how Shehnaaz brought about a different childlike side to him, and to this, he said that it is all about the person you stay with, because when someone is talking nicely to you, so you will end up doing the same, and that is it.

Meanwhile, we cannot wait for Sidharth to take to posting photos of future meetups with Shehnaaz Gill, and while his winning the trophy had in fact garnered a mixed response amongst fans, he has, after all, won the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss 13 after quite the journey.

