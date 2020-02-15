  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Sidharth Shukla fans BLAST Shilpa Shinde over her allegations; Call her ‘Worst Star’

After Shilpa Shinde made shocking revelations about Bigg Boss 13 finalist Sidharth Shukla, the latter’s fan army slams the actress mercilessly on social media.
3330 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Sidharth Shukla fans BLAST Shilpa Shinde over her allegations; Call her ‘Worst Star’Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Sidharth Shukla fans BLAST Shilpa Shinde over her allegations; Call her ‘Worst Star’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The big night of Bigg Boss 13 grand finale is here and the excitement among the audience is palpable. While the heart beats are racing with speculations about who will be winning the popular reality show, one of the finalists is hogging the spotlight for not so good reasons. We are talking about Sidharth Shukla. Recently, former Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde created a buzz in the town after she claimed to be in an abusive relationship with Sidharth Shukla. The television actress stated that the Balika Vadhu actor had hit her while they were dating each other a decade ago.

While Shilpa’s claims have raised eyebrows with Sidharth facing a lot of criticism, the latter’s fan army has come out in his support. Sidharth’s fans have taken to micro-blogging site Twitter to lash out at Shilpa for her allegation against the actor. Calling her the worst star, the netizens claimed the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress’ allegations were false. Fans even quizzed Shilpa about her decision to make the allegations just before the grand finale. In fact, many even called her liar.

Take a look at tweets slamming Shilpa Shinde:

For the uninitiated, Shilpa Shinde had raised a concern over the channel’s biasedness towards Sidharth on Bigg Boss 13. In fact, in an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla, the actress stated while Sidharth should not win the show. “I had told my mother and also reached out to the channel that if they make him win, I will reveal some details about how he behaved with me which will ruin his image,” Shilpa was quoted saying.

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement