Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Sidharth Shukla fans BLAST Shilpa Shinde over her allegations; Call her ‘Worst Star’

After Shilpa Shinde made shocking revelations about Bigg Boss 13 finalist Sidharth Shukla, the latter’s fan army slams the actress mercilessly on social media.

The big night of Bigg Boss 13 grand finale is here and the excitement among the audience is palpable. While the heart beats are racing with speculations about who will be winning the popular reality show, one of the finalists is hogging the spotlight for not so good reasons. We are talking about Sidharth Shukla. Recently, former Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde created a buzz in the town after she claimed to be in an abusive relationship with Sidharth Shukla. The television actress stated that the Balika Vadhu actor had hit her while they were dating each other a decade ago.

While Shilpa’s claims have raised eyebrows with Sidharth facing a lot of criticism, the latter’s fan army has come out in his support. Sidharth’s fans have taken to micro-blogging site Twitter to lash out at Shilpa for her allegation against the actor. Calling her the worst star, the netizens claimed the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress’ allegations were false. Fans even quizzed Shilpa about her decision to make the allegations just before the grand finale. In fact, many even called her liar.

Take a look at tweets slamming Shilpa Shinde:

#ShilpaShinde is biggest liar, main uss par trust nhi karunga — Karan Singh (@karanSingh34521) February 12, 2020

#ShilpaShinde why are you making all the allegations today, you did not remember for so many days or did you forget you know today it is finale..To make these false accusations on someone.#SidHearts These are false accusations directly.@OfficialSidFC @HerdHUSH#SidharthShukIa — (@DevKasa27474831) February 15, 2020

#ShilpaShinde do whatever they want stop defaming him Sid is winner — Harshikha sharma (@HarshikhaSharma) February 15, 2020

This is for the thankless lady shilpa shinde bigg boss show ne itna kuch diya but what she di putting questions on makers ?

I mean she torchured vikas whole season and now cause vikas supporting Sidharth she made him target for getting public fame #SidharthShukla #ShilpaShinde — Div@ (@Sid49129727) February 11, 2020

Last me apni aukat dikha di n tumne.jb tumhe expose hi krna tha to 4 months se kha thi..this tym you looking like damn shitt.. #ShilpaShinde — Yogesh raj shrivastav (@Yogeshrajshriv2) February 15, 2020

For the uninitiated, Shilpa Shinde had raised a concern over the channel’s biasedness towards Sidharth on Bigg Boss 13. In fact, in an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla, the actress stated while Sidharth should not win the show. “I had told my mother and also reached out to the channel that if they make him win, I will reveal some details about how he behaved with me which will ruin his image,” Shilpa was quoted saying.

Credits :Twitter

Read More