Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Sidharth Shukla turns ‘Sardarji’ for Bhangra with Punjab’s Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 Finale night is here and the makers just shared a promo of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s performance that is bound to make all ‘Sid Naaz’ fans crazy. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 Finale is finally here and tonight, fans will get to know who takes home the trophy out of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, , Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra. However, ahead of tonight’s episode, makers released a performance promo of Sidharth and Shehnaaz and it is bound to make you groove. In the promo, Sidharth and Shehnaaz can be seen engaging in their cute banter but later what Shukla does to impress Shehnaaz is bound to leave you amazed.

In the promo, Shehnaaz can be seen asking Sidharth to praise her. Sidharth can be seen getting annoyed and telling her ‘Aur Kitni Tareef Karu?’ Post this, Shehnaaz goes to complain to Arti. But as soon as she complains, Sidharth calls her name out and what we get to see is the turbaned Sidharth who leaves Shehnaaz surprised. Post this, Shehnaaz and Sidharth break into bhangra and groove to Hauli Hauli together. Later, Shehnaaz is seen kissing Sidharth’s pagg in an adorable way.

The promo is bound to leave all ‘Sid Naaz’ fans go crazy as often during the course of 4 month, Shehnaaz used to talk to Sidharth about wearing a turban. Now, finally, before the show’s end, Shehnaaz will get to see Sidharth as a typical Punjabi gabru and fans can’t get over their cuteness. Meanwhile, the earlier promos featured Sidharth and Asim taking on each other in full on warrior style. In a promo, Sidharth and Rashami also performed on Ang Laga De and Asim, Himanshi Khurana danced to Mere Sohneya from Kabir Singh. The finale night will end with one person out of the six people winning. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know who wins Bigg Boss 13.

Check it out:

