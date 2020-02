Bigg Boss 13 Finale Synopsis: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti, Rashami, Paras, who will win?

Bigg Boss 13 finale has everyone at the edge of their seats and now, we are all looking forward o find out who is the ultimate winner of the show this season.

The Grand Finale night of Bigg Boss Season Tedha is going to be an extravagant evening filled with spectacular performances and endless entertainment. This historic season of Bigg Boss has been an amalgamation of entertaining and jaw-dropping moments that have enthralled audiences for a record 140 days. As we draw the curtain on this season, viewers will witness Megastar perform on various songs along with the top 6 finalists - Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Arti Singh, , and Paras Chhabra. Setting a romantic mood, the love-struck jodi this season Bigg Boss Season, Asim and Himanshi will sway to popular romantic tracks.

Friends turned foes, Sidharth and Asim will also engage in a dance war and deliver a high-octane warrior act on ‘Ghamand Kar’. Paras, Shehnaaz and Mahira will also be seen reminiscing their journey in the house through a dance drama on the songs that will showcase Shehnaaz’s attraction towards Paras who will make his way towards Mahira leading into their performance on ‘Dheeme Dheeme’. Sidharth and Rashami will deliver an outstanding love-hate performance based on their reel and real-life equation. The divas of Bigg Boss Rashami, Mahira, Shehnaaz, Arti and Shefali Jariwala will add glam to the evening as they will ‘Swing’ their way to the finale. Adding some fun elements to the grandeur, comedy king Sunil Grover will leave everybody in splits with his fun gags. Host and Bollywood megastar Salman Khan will give an action-packed performance with the top 6 finalists. This act will give all the more reason for the viewers to stay glued to their television screens.

Making a dhamakedar entry in the Bigg Boss finale will be Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty, who will join Salman Khan with his daredevil khiladis - , Tejaswini Prakash, Adaa Khan, and Karishma Tanna.

This season of Bigg Boss has been a memorable one for all the contestants. It has been a very long journey as they stayed away from their family and gave up all sorts of luxuries and comforts. Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Arti, Paras, Asim, and Rashami have discovered their true selves. But who among them will emerge as the winner?

