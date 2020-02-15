Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Tehseen Poonawalla feels Sidharth Shukla deserves to win, Says 'I'm biased towards him'

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Here's why former BB 13 contestant Tehseen Poonawalla thinks that Siddharth Shukla deserves to win Salman Khan's show.

Bigg Boss 13 finale is going to be aired in a couple of hours, and as the clock is ticking, many heartbeats are turning faster. Everyone is yearning to know who will will the BB 13 trophy and take home the prize money. While some feel Asim will be the winner, others think Sidharth Shukla will bag the title. And one person who is of the latter opinion is ex BB 13 contestant Tehseen Poonawalla. Yes, the political analyst has been keeping a close eye on the show and is in complete support of Sidharth for the win.

When asked who he thinks deserves to win ,Tehseen without much thinking uttered Sidharth Shukla's name. He said that he deserves to win as he knows what works with the audience.He also added that he is biased towards the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. The media personality further mentioned that the these celebrities being locked in the house is what connects them with the audience. He feels that the heated arguments, fights and controversies have helped viewers be attached to the show. He added that what connects people to a reality show like BB is the excitement and voyeurism. Undoubtedly, viewers feel connected to the house and and inmates, but it is the voyeuristic nature of the show that keeps them involved and engaged.

He further mentioned that audiences associate with the housemates and their daily routine in the BB house. However, what they don't understand is that only exciting bits and parts are shown in the one footage. Do you agree with Tehseen's views? Do you also think Sidharth Shukla deserves to win 's show? Let us know in the comment section below.

