Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Twitter divided between Sidharth & Asim; Trend #HistoricWinnerSid & #PublicKaWinnerAsim

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's fans are again at war after the latter's victory at Salman Khan's show. Take a look.

hosted Bigg Boss 13 finally got its winner in Sidharth Shukla. Yes, the 'tedha' season aired its grand finale yesterday (15 February 2020). While Sidharth bagged the trophy, Asim was declared as the first runner-up. While many had already predicted the results hours before the finale, many still hoped that things will take a turn. Ever since Sidharth has been announced as the winner, many have called out the makers for being biased and showing partiality. On the other hand, others are hailing the Dil Se Dil Tak actor's victory.

Sidharth and Asim, who turned foes from friends on the show, hugged it out at the finale night. Sid was also heard saying that their differences have been solved and everything is fine between them now. However, looks like nothing is still fine between their fan, as both of their fan clubs have again started a cold war on Twitter. While Sidharth fans are rejoicing calling it a 'Historic' win, Asim's supporters are showering praises on him saying that he might have not won the title, but surely has won many hearts. Two new trends have been formed thus, #HistoricWinnerSid and #PublicKaWinnerAsim

Take a look at it Twitter divide here:

Hats off to all the #SidHearts who were so dedicated and passionately supported #HistoricWinnerSid throughout his journey! Special mention... @tiwarialok91

You're my favorite #SidHeart ... Change your DP & header real quick so I can steal it! It's THAT good! — Sweetu (@Swweettu) February 16, 2020

Contribution by @sidharth_shukla in BB13

1. Content

2. Entertainment

3. Huge Trp

4. 65~75% of rest top5 contestant's journey was covered with Sid angle

5. Everything from day1 revolved around one & only Sidharthshukla #HistoricWinnerSid — Kishan Chauhan Sidheart (@KSidheart) February 16, 2020

sid was born to be a champion #HistoricWinnerSid pic.twitter.com/8KC7Npdpwh — saurabh (@saurabh75734019) February 16, 2020

As the Bigg Boss has now ended I am sure , Hum sabhi SidHearts ki mummy ki feeling would be like this Do See the video :)#HistoricWinnerSid pic.twitter.com/VYHRGFH8IJ — RISHABH AGRAWAL (@I_m_rishabh14) February 16, 2020

Here's a picture I edited today for our #ChampionSidShukla knew he is going to win from day 1. Congratulations @sidharth_shukla and #SidHearts #HistoricWinnerSid pic.twitter.com/Ef9IEHfSP1 — Yoshitha (@Yoshith95251631) February 16, 2020

A true winner doesn't need a crown, he will always be a 'KING' for his deeds and achievements.#AsimRiaz doesn't need a trophy to be a winner, he is already a winner for his deeds and achievements @imrealasim @realumarriaz #MyWinnerAsim #PublicKaWinnerAsim pic.twitter.com/JqmQ01ECqO — Sa U r A bH (@saurabh_says_) February 16, 2020

#PublicKaWinnerAsim

Hi..

Now the #BiggBoss13 curtain is closed..We must respect the feelings of ALL the fans of ALL contestants!

Everyone wanted to win their candidate & this is absolutely fine. Now, just be HAPPY & chill..This is life & it keeps on moving.⚘⚘@BeingSalmanKhan — Laughing Buddha (@sanjayksingh33) February 16, 2020

Ther shud be provision of doing RTI to get actual vote count. @ColorsTV is not accountable.its a very sad. agar crodo jantha k emotions se khel rhe toh ek fair neutral panel shud be ther, other than TV industry@MIB_India shud take it on serious node RT#PublicKaWinnerAsim — Jayant Kumar (@realJayantKumar) February 16, 2020

Two of the most down to earth celebs who lost trophies bt won millions of fans... #PublicKaWinnerAsim pic.twitter.com/czkCEPlMgN — Ahad Patel (@AhadPatel2) February 16, 2020

#PublicKaWinnerAsim For The First Time, WWE superstar supported any @BiggBoss contestant. For The First Time, one of the contestant's Hashtag crossed 15 million+ Tweets. For The First Time, 6 Ex BB winners supported the same contestant. (1/2) — Oxeee90 (@oxeee90) February 16, 2020

#PublicKaWinnerAsim

really @imrealasim u r public winner I feel sad for u for not winning the bb13 but at the same time happy because soon we will see u as #actor main lead role in a #Bollywood #Film Welcome to the #IndustryOfCelebrity Wish u best of luck bro#MyWinnerAsim — Abhishek (@askabhishek16) February 16, 2020

I am looking online to see what other offers #PublicKaWinnerAsim has got. Hope we get to see more of him on the big screen and web series. Hope he doesn’t work with @ColorsTV. He owes them nothing. He will shine on his own — standupagainstbully (@standupagainst9) February 16, 2020

This is what Asim Riaz has achieved! LOVE RESPECT & PRAISES The World awaits you @imrealasim

Asim is here to rule!#FixedWinnerSid#PublicKaWinnerAsim pic.twitter.com/Nt0XRGhGyq — GumNaam (@Gumnam__Asim) February 16, 2020

Talking about the two, initially they were best of friends and more like brothers. Salman Khan even tagged them as the 'Ram-Lakhan' jodi of BB 13. However, after the first stage, things went haywire between them, and the two entered in several ugly fights, which often got physical. Not only this, they often threatened each other of meeting outside the house. Now that they're finally out, it would be interesting to see if they actually meet or not. Also, when will the fight between their fans end? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

