Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Twitter divided between Sidharth & Asim; Trend #HistoricWinnerSid & #PublicKaWinnerAsim

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's fans are again at war after the latter's victory at Salman Khan's show. Take a look.
7023 reads Mumbai
Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 finally got its winner in Sidharth Shukla. Yes, the 'tedha' season aired its grand finale yesterday (15 February 2020). While Sidharth bagged the trophy, Asim was declared as the first runner-up. While many had already predicted the results hours before the finale, many still hoped that things will take a turn. Ever since Sidharth has been announced as the winner, many have called out the makers for being biased and showing partiality. On the other hand, others are hailing the Dil Se Dil Tak actor's victory. 

Sidharth and Asim, who turned foes from friends on the show, hugged it out at the finale night. Sid was also heard saying that their differences have been solved and everything is fine between them now. However, looks like nothing is still fine between their fan, as both of their fan clubs have again started a cold war on Twitter. While Sidharth fans are rejoicing calling it a 'Historic' win, Asim's supporters are showering praises on him saying that he might have not won the title, but surely has won many hearts. Two new trends have been formed thus, #HistoricWinnerSid and #PublicKaWinnerAsim

Take a look at it Twitter divide here: 

Talking about the two, initially they were best of friends and more like brothers. Salman Khan even tagged them as the 'Ram-Lakhan' jodi of BB 13. However, after the first stage, things went haywire between them, and the two entered in several ugly fights, which often got physical. Not only this, they often threatened each other of meeting outside the house. Now that they're finally out, it would be interesting to see if they actually meet or not. Also, when will the fight between their fans end? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

