Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Twitterverse REACTS to Paras Chhabra leaving Salman Khan's show for the prize money

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Paras Chhabra accepted a whopping amount of Rs 10 lakh and quit Salman Khan's show just moments before the announcement of the winner. Here's how BB 13 fans reacted to his decision.
5792 reads Mumbai Updated: February 15, 2020 11:46 pm
The Bigg Boss 13 finale that began just some hours ago has already seen so much drama. Much like all the other seasons, this time too,   offered the finalists Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh a prize money to quit the show moments before the winner be declared. Much to everyone's surprise, Paras chose to quit the game and walk out with a bag full of a whopping Rs. 10 lakh even. While his mom kept nodding in disbelief, Paras looked happy with his decision and came out with a smile on his face. 

When Salman Khan asked him the reason for taking this call, he told that he came on the show on his own will and also left it his own will. To which Salman agreed and supported his decision and told that he did the right thing. After Paras' big decision, his fans and other BB lovers on social media were left shocked. While some welcomed Paras' decision and called it wise, other's were quite not happy with it. Well, to put it straight, fans had a rather mixed reaction to Paras' decision of quiting the show before the final results are out.

Take a look at how fans reacted to Paras' eviction: 

For the unversed, after BB 13 Paras will now be seen in another reality show where he will find a suitable bride for himself. The show is titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and will air form 17th February,2020. What are your thoughts on Paras' call of taking the prize money? Do you think he had the potential of winning the show? Let us know in the comment section below. 

