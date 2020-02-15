Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Twitterverse REACTS to Paras Chhabra leaving Salman Khan's show for the prize money
The Bigg Boss 13 finale that began just some hours ago has already seen so much drama. Much like all the other seasons, this time too, offered the finalists Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh a prize money to quit the show moments before the winner be declared. Much to everyone's surprise, Paras chose to quit the game and walk out with a bag full of a whopping Rs. 10 lakh even. While his mom kept nodding in disbelief, Paras looked happy with his decision and came out with a smile on his face.
When Salman Khan asked him the reason for taking this call, he told that he came on the show on his own will and also left it his own will. To which Salman agreed and supported his decision and told that he did the right thing. After Paras' big decision, his fans and other BB lovers on social media were left shocked. While some welcomed Paras' decision and called it wise, other's were quite not happy with it. Well, to put it straight, fans had a rather mixed reaction to Paras' decision of quiting the show before the final results are out.
Take a look at how fans reacted to Paras' eviction:
Every point is correct
Thats y i like this man#ParasChhabra
U inspire me
For me u are winner
— Parasfangirl (@Parasmahirafan) February 15, 2020
Idk if I’m alone on this but I do not even feel Paras lost! He his dignity & respect through everything! Weird feeling! I did cry alot but I’m just so proud of him that I just feel truly happy and wish him all the sucsess in the future!! You superstaaar! #ParasChhabra
— Aman Shah (@AmanZahraShah) February 15, 2020
Today everyone is appreciating #ParasChhabra
THE WINNER OF HEARTS
WE ARE PROUD OF YOU PARAS - #ParasArmy
— Team Paras (@paras_team) February 15, 2020
Paras rocks #ParasChhabra
Himanshi shocks
— A (@QueenForwin) February 15, 2020
Such a mind-blowing player #ParasChhabra
Actually he deserved to be in Top 2, instead of Crybaby Instigator Chusim
— Sohan (@pro_sohan) February 15, 2020
#ParasChhabra
Just love him. His attitude he has good heart and care for everybody but when it comes to game he is focused. Paras asnwer after taking the bag is so savage and smart. Wow he is clever
— Hunar (@Hunar24805661) February 15, 2020
We are proud of Paras #ParasChhabra pic.twitter.com/O9hec2b4QS
— A (@QueenForwin) February 15, 2020
For the unversed, after BB 13 Paras will now be seen in another reality show where he will find a suitable bride for himself. The show is titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and will air form 17th February,2020. What are your thoughts on Paras' call of taking the prize money? Do you think he had the potential of winning the show? Let us know in the comment section below.
