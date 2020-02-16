Bigg Boss 13 Finale VIDEO: Sidharth Shukla says he met Asim Riaz outside, adds 'It's all good now'

Bigg Boss 13 has got its winner in the form of Sidharth Shukla, and now, during an interaction, he spoke about his current equation with Asim Riaz.

Bigg Boss 13 Finale has now come to its closure with Sidharth Shukla emerging as the ultimate winner of the show. Asim Riaz, on the other hand, was declared the first runner up of the show, followed by Shehnaaz Gill as the second runner up. With the show having come to an end, it looks like there is more that has also come to an end, and this is the enmity between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz that had built up over their time in the house.

In an interaction with the media at the finale, Sidharth got talking about how even though he did do things to make sure that he pays attention to what Salman Khan has told him, it turned out that it did not look like that he or they brought about changes, and so on and so forth. But when asked about how he has said constantly that he will meet Asim outside the house, Sidharth said they did meet outside after all and Asim clarified everything, and things are all good now.

Check out Sidharth Shukla's video right here:

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Winner: Sidharth Shukla declared the undisputed winner for Salman Khan's reality show)

Meanwhile, fans have reacted with a rather mixed reaction to Sidharth winning and Asim losing, however, this is also something that happens every season because there can only be one winner after all. Who were you rooting for? Drop your comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More