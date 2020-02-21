Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz asks fans to NOT mock Himanshi Khurana; Says 'Don't judge her'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz sent out strong message to fans for mocking ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Here's what he said.

Bigg Boss 13 might be over, but the buzz around it and its contestants it's still far away from being over. Though all the former housemates are trying to start afresh, some things from their stint in the house are still being carried on. Speaking of this Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz's relationship with Himanshi Khurana has been the most-talked-about even after the show. While the duo has confessed their love for each other and is in their own happy space, not everything seems to be right.

Asim's fan army has stood by him through his thick and thin. While some of his fans are in complete awe of his relationship with the Punjabi singer-model, others seem to be quite unhappy with the couple. Some feel they're made for each other, several others have tagged it as 'fake'. They're pointing fingers at Himanshi for using Asim for his popularity and fame. Now, with so much hatred from his fans towards his ladylove, Asim has finally broken his silence and sent out a strong message for everyone.

Considering the disapproval he is getting for his relationship with Himanshi, Asim took to Twitter to write a powerful note asking his fan clubs to have some respect for his company and not on bashing her every time. The Kashmiri actor-model wrote, 'I respect each one of you, so I expect that you also respect. My journey in the BB 13 house was more challenging than merely the one and a half-hour telecast. I connected with Himanshi as she was going through the same negativity. We mutually decided to go against the narrative together, despite the dissenting views of the popular opinion. This is the reason for our mutual respect and admiration. I am sorry if anyone is got hurt by her or my words. Please judge me as much you want for who I am, but not by whom I am with.'

Take a look at Asim's protective tweet here:

