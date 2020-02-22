Bigg Boss 13 first runner up Asim Riaz gets mobbed by fans during an event; WATCH video

Asim Riaz, who became a household name after Bigg Boss 13, swarmed around by his fans as he attended a launch event in Gujarat.

Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz has been one of the most talked about contestants of the show and there’s no denial to it. He may not have won the popular reality show, but he did manage to win millions of hearts with his game. Be it his mushy romance with Himanshi Khurana, in house fights, nasty arguments with Sidharth Shukla, Asim was constantly in the limelight during his stay inside the BB house. In fact, his stint managed to win his massive fan following and Asim is certainly overwhelmed with the adulation coming his way.

And fans are going all gaga over this model from Jammu and Kashmir, the Bigg Boss 13 first runner up was recently mobbed by his fan army. This happened while he went for a launch event of a jewellery store in Gujarat. Several fan pages have been sharing the video of the incident wherein Asim was surrounded by a sea of fans who were keen to get a glimpse of the former BB13 contestant. In the video, Asim was seen wearing a brown jacket with a turtle neck black t-shirt which he had paired with black jeans.

Here’s the video of Asim Riaz getting mobbed by fans:

Londa To Star Ban Gya. Thats Y i say i am always on Right side Every Year and With The Fans and Public

Is Saal Bhale winner kisi aur ko bana diya Zabrdsti but

I wanted see This Guy on the Top and he has acheived much More than My expectationpic.twitter.com/2b3MQMbC3V — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 21, 2020

Talking about Asim’s journey on Bigg Boss 13, the Main Tera Hero actor was one of the strongest contestants on the show after Sidharth Shukla. In fact, he became a household name post his stint on the show and there were speculations that he might emerge as the winner of the show. Not only fans but celebs like Gauahar Khan, Himanshi Khurana, John Cena, Sana Khaan were also rooting for his triumph. In fact, after Sidharth was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, his fans called him the real winner of the popular reality show.

Credits :Twitter

Read More