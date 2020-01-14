Bigg Boss 13: Former contestant Deepak Thakur asks Asim Riaz to buck up in the game; Says 'Jee jaan se khelo’

As Asim Riaz has gone missing from the screen on Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Deepak Thakur has advised him to pull up his socks in the game.

Asim Riaz, who was seen following Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13, changed the game in the house after he emerged as the latter’s arch rivals. In fact, there was a time that the popular reality show was all about Sidharth and Asim’s animosity. However, the last few days witness a drastic change in the house as Asim has been refraining from locking horns with Sidharth. So, while Sidharth has been all over the show lately, Asim has gone missing from the limelight.

Asim’s absence is certainly troubling the fans to some extent. Joining them is former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Deepak Thakur who stated that Asim needs to buck up in the show. Taking a jibe at Asim’s continuous absence from the screen, Deepak stated that it seems like the model has been eliminated from the show. He also emphasised that Asim must make the most of this opportunity of being a part of the popular reality show and should give his 100% to the game. “Kaun kehta h Aaj elimination nahi hua hai, Hmko to #AsimRiaz Dikha hi nahi, Ooops sorry Last me thoda sa dikha tha, Bhai Apna Hisaab kitab badlo, Achhe player ho, Sinaa taaan k khelo, Jee jaan se khelo, Ye mauka dubara na aayega bhai #BB13 #MorePowerToAsim,” Deepak tweeted.

Not only Asim, Deepak had also extended support to Shehnaaz Gill and had stated that the Punjabi singer after she was slammed for her being possessive about Sidharth. He emphasised that Shehnaaz has been raking in good TRPs for the show and is a complete entertainer.

