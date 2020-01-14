Bigg Boss 13: Former contestant Shefali Bagga take a sly dig at Madhurima Tuli; Says ‘She hates working’

After Madhurima Tuli got into another fight over kitchen duties on Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Shefali Bagga took a jibe at her on social media.

There is no denial to the fact that Bigg Boss 13 is synonymous to high voltage drama, emotional breakdowns, blame game and much more. Interestingly, while every contestant is putting in efforts to strengthen their game, there is one contestant in the house who always hogs the limelight for arguments and conflicts. The guess is quite obvious. It is Madhurima Tuli. The television actress, who is often seen locking horns with ex-beau Vishal Aditya Singh, has also grabbed the eyeballs for her continual conflicts especially about doing the kitchen duties.

In fact, the recent episode also witnessed a tiff between Madhurima and Shefali Jariwala over the duty of washing the utensils. While the housemates are evidently irked with Madhurima’s attitude, former contestant Shefali Bagga also took a jibe at the Chandrakanta actress. In a series of tweets, Shefali wrote while Madhurima hates working in the house, the latter ends up performing the same duty after creating an unnecessary ruckus in the Bigg Boss house. “Hahahah this is so funny.. lard jhagad ke wohi kaam karna hi tha toh hamesha ladai kyu karti hai ye ladki,” Shefali tweeted.

Hahahah this is so funny.. lard jhagad ke wohi kaam karna hi tha toh hamesha ladai kyu karti hai ye ladki #madhurimatulli #biggboss13 #bb13 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Madhurima’s heated arguments with Vishal have become one of the most talked about segments of the show. To recall, the actress was even seen hitting her ex-flame with a chappal last week and was also slammed by host . After facing continuous criticism from the housemates for her behaviour, we wonder if Madhurima will mend her ways anytime soon on Bigg Boss 13.

