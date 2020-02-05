Bigg Boss 13: Former contestant Shefali Jariwala reunites with Hindustani Bhau; Calls him her ‘Family’

Shefali Jariwala and Hindustani Bhau, who were seen together on Bigg Boss 13, posed happily for the camera as they reunited at a media event.

Bigg Boss 13, which is in its last leg now, has witnessed several ugly in-house fights in its journey of over four months. While we saw several contestants becoming arch rivals on the show, BB13 also became home to new relationships as well. One such bond was between Shefali Jariwala and Hindustani Bhau. The duo had entered that the popular reality show during the mid season finale and shared a great equation in the house. In fact, both Shefali and Bhau had each other’s back and the audience did love their chemistry.

While Bhau was evicted within a few weeks of his stay in the house, Shefali emerged as a strong player and was evicted two weeks ago. Soon after the eviction, Shefali got a chance to catch up with Hindustani Bhau at an event and the Kaanta Laga girl was evidently excited about meeting her former housemate who was a brotherly figure to her in the house. She even shared a picture of herself posing with Bhau from the event and called the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant her family.

To recall, Shefali received a lot of criticism during one of the captaincy tasks in the house after she tore Bhau’s letter to contest for the task. While Bhau was quite upset with Shefali post the incident, however, the duo resolved the differenced later. Meanwhile talking about Shefali’s journey, the diva had re-entered the house soon after her eviction. However, this time she came as a connection for Paras Chhabra and was seen giving a tough fight to other connections.

