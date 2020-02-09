Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan agrees with Sidharth Shukla as he asks Shehnaaz Gill to have some self respect

Not Asim Riaz, but this time Gauahar Khan is in support of Sidharth Shukla. Here's why.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's love and attachment with Sidharth Shukl has been known to the world. Since the very beginning Shehnaaz has been clear that she has a different bond with Sidharth and wishes to continue it even outside the house. But not only do they share cute moments, the duo enters in a number of fights because of difference in opinions. While they're inseparable, they've been seen getting into tiffs several times, making headlines. Most of the times, Sidharth gets angry and stops talking to Shehnaaz, and the latter then tries to mend things.

Often, Shehnaaz is taunted for going to Sidharth and trying to make peace with him, when he doesn't put any efforts. From to , everyone has asked her to maintain self-respect and don't stoop low to get his attention. However, the Punjabi model-actress doesn't seem to understand. She has been vocal that she needs him by his side, and will do whatever possible to get him back. But, in the latest episode, Sidharth also pointed fingers at Shehnaaz and asked her if she has any self-respect left in her. All this happened after a verbal spat between them, after the immunity task.

Now, Gauahar Khan, who has almost never agreed with Sidharth's views on the show, has lent out her support for him. She took to Twitter and wrote, 'For the very first time, I agree with Sidhharth when he asked Shehnaaz about having self-respect.' Accusing Sidharth of disrespecting Shehnaaz multiple times, she said he has abused her and called her dirt, but still she runs after him. She mentioned that she doesn't feel sad for Shehnaz anymore, as she doesn't want to understand.

First time agree with sidhharth when he asked shehnaaz, self respect nahi hai kya ??? He asked her to F off , called her Gandh(dirt) , said teri jaisi again .... n she still runs after .... sad for her no more ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 9, 2020

Well, many have accused Shehnaaz of using Sidharth for her game, but she has denied saying that she has a genuine bond with him. What are your thoughts about the same? Do you agree with Gauahar Khan's views? Let us know in the comment section below.

