Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi condemns Madhurima Tuli for speaking ill about Vishal

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been cordial in BB house unlike Nach Baliye 9. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 is proving to be the most controversial season considering the number of fights and dramas. Also, for the first time, we have seen so many entries of wild cards as well. Talking about two wild card entrants, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, the ex-couple after participating in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 entered the Bigg Boss house and have been in the news since their entry. The ex-couple has been quite cordial and they were even caught making out on the cameras too. While Vishal has always been taking Madhurima's side, the latter has been speaking ill behind his back. And the same did not go well with TV actresses and ardent BB 13 followers Kamya Punjabi and Gauahar Khan.

For the unversed, Madhurima was talking about Vishal Aditya Singh to and Asim and she told them that when they used to go out, Vishal never used to pay the bill. Kamya called her out on Twitter and wrote, "That was sick #madhurima #BB13 @ColorsTV."Gauahar second Kamya's thoughts and wrote, "Completely agree ! Sad ! How one can claim that u love someone , n at the same time u can put them sooooooo down on national television!."

Speaking of the Bigg Boss 13, the season has got a 5-week extension with Salman continuing as the host. The last contestant who got evicted was .

Completely agree ! Sad ! How one can claim that u love someone , n at the same time u can put them sooooooo down on national television! https://t.co/MnY5DlAoNU — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 3, 2020

Check out the BB 13's Vikas' interview right below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla rubbishes claims of show being scripted; calls Sidharth Shukla 'star'

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More