Former Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan and Manveer Gujar got into a verbal debate due to their different opinions on Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s ugly fight. Here's what happened.
8036 reads Mumbai Updated: January 21, 2020 02:57 pm
Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan and Manveer Gujar get into a verbal spat over Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla's fight
Everytime a fight erupts in the Bigg Boss 13 house, it becomes a topic of discussion leading to different point of views from fans and celebrities alike. This time too, the same has happened after arch-rivals Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz entered into an ugly fight yesterday over the BB Elite club task. While fans of the two handsome hunk are seen opposing each other since their first tiff, this fight has lead into another havoc involving two former winners of the show. Yes, we're talking about Gauahar Khan and Manveer Gujar. 

Gauahar has been putting out her views on the happenings in the BB 13 house strongly without mincing her words. This is exactly what she did this time also as she blamed Sidharth Shukla for playing a dirty game and blaming Asim for no reason. She wrote, said that the letter or the rule book, did not mention that a competitor cannot  get off the horse during the task, which Sidharth purposely pointed out in the middle of the task, with an intention to put the entire blame on the task's moderator Asim.

However, Gauahar's views did not go down well with Manveer, who opposed them saying that Sidharth did not have any such intentions. He said that as an ex-contestant, if getting off the horse was allowed, then it wouldn't have been a task of sitting on the horse in the first place. He added that Vishal Aditya Singh was trying to act smart and it is because of his over-smartness that all the ruckus happened. 

What are your thoughts on the same? Whose side are you on, Sidharth Shukla or Asim Riaz? Do you think the two will patch up again or situations will get worse? Who will win the BB Elite Club membership this time? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below. 

