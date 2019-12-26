Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan asks makers to bring Asim’s father to the show; schools Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan wants makers of the show to call Asim Riaz’s father to the show; Here’s why

As we speak, the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 13 house have been locked for fairly three months, and due to the shows extension, there is another month and a half to go before they exit the show. Every day, the Bigg Boss 13 house dishes out new tasks in the race to captaincy and luxury budget tasks, and needless to say, with every task, the contestants find new reasons to fight. Now in yesterday’s task, when a host of TV actors had entered the house for a task wherein Sidharth and Asim’s team had to feed them food, Sid and Asim again engaged in a verbal spat. Since Asim was the sanchalak of the task, he was monitoring as to what is happening in the opposition team, and when he asked Shefali Jariwala, who was in Sidharth’s team, to move away from the kitchen since only two people can work at a time, Sidharth intervened and told Asim that it is not his duty to oversee what’s happening at the cooking station.

Now, as always, the two engaged in a war of words and Sidharth abused Asim and his family and that is when, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, who is extremely vocal on social media, shared a video on Twitter wherein she is seen asking the makers of Bigg Boss 13 to call Asim Riaz' father on the show as her Christmas wish. Gauahar Khan said, “I really want Asim's father to go inside the house. I want to see what face will they take and meet him in person.”

Well, as an audience, we can totally relate with Gauahar Khan and her issue with people (Sidharth Shukla) hurling abuses on Asim's father and so, she demanded that after his father enters the show, she wants to see how the other inmates will treat him in person. Well, we really hope that the makers pay heed to Gauahar Khan and call Asim’s father to the show. Furthermore, Gauahar Khan says that she is all set for the abuses that will be coming her way for bringing this topic but she says that everyone has their favorites and so does she.

Phir se gharwaalon pe Gaali! Yaar sanchalak khada hai , usmein kya problem hai , itne danke ki chot pe , jaa tere gharwaalon ko di gaali ! Waah waah waah!! apni battle lado yaar, families ko akela chodh do ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 25, 2019

