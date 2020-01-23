Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to have 'self respect' and not try to convince Sidharth Shukla

Gauahar Khan has come out in support of Shehnaaz Gill after Sidharth Shukla decided to part ways with her. Here's what she said.

Much to everyone's surprise, Bigg Boss 13's cutest jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have parted ways. The best friends 'SidNaaz are no longer in talking terms. Well, the call to break the friendship was taken by Sidharth and he has yet not given a reason for it, which is bothering Shehnaaz. Despite Sidharth's strong statement and insult to Shehnaaz saying, 'You couldn't be loyal to your own parents, so you cannot be loyal to anyone,' Shehnaaz is seen trying to talk to Sidharth and ask answers for whatever he said. Yes, the Punjab Ki is not able to fathom such harsh words from the Dil Se Dil Tak actor for her, and was in last night's episode roaming around Sidharth asking reasons for the statement, while the latter is seen ignoring her to the best he can.

Now, Gauahar Khan, who has been warning Shehnaaz to not lose her self respect for someone, has again voiced her opinion in this matter. After Shehnaaz's constant efforts to reconcile with Sidharth despite his awful remarks, Gauahar seems to be very upset with the efforts. She took to her Twitter handle and stated, 'Shehnaaz have at least some self respect. Even after Sidharth's statement, what kind of friendship? Are you serious? Please open your eyes and wake up!'

Take a look at Gauhar's eye-opening tweet for Shehnaaz here:

Shehnaz thoda self respect rakho yaar !!! Jo maa baap ki nahi hui , tu kisi ki kabhi nahi hogi, dosti ????? Really ? !!! Pls wake up ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 22, 2020

For the unversed, in the recent nominations task Sidharth chose to save Arti Singh over Shehnaaz, which disappointed the Punjabi singer and she also got into a verbal tiff with Arti over it. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Shehnaaz genuinely has some feelings for Sidharth or she is just using her for the game? Do you think Sidharth has finally decoded Shehnaaz's game plan? Let us know in the comment section below.

