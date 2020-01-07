Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan LASHES OUT at Madhurima Tuli after her nasty fight with Vishal Aditya Singh

Gauahar Khan has expressed her disappointment towards Madhurima Tuli after her ugly fight with ex-beau Vishal Aditya Singh in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13. Here's what she said.

It is often believed that two former lovers cannot reconcile after a bad separation. In fact, they cannot even stand each other, despite several attempts to get things sorted. This is what is happening in the Bigg Boss 13 house, with exes Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. Ever since the actress entered the controversial house as a wild-card entry, the two have been fighting for almost no reasons. Though were certain occasions, where audiences got to see a cute banter and PDA between the two, but it did not last for long. They always find a reason to fight with each other, and this time the things out uglier as they entered into physical violence.

Gauahar Khan, who was been keeping a keen eye on the happenings in the BB 13 house, recently took to her Twitter handle to express her disappointment with Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's recent fight. She lashed out at Madhurima for her unacceptable actions and language toward the man. She looked utterly upset with the actress' behaviour and went on to say that 'No girl must behave like this ever.' Well, the BB 7 winner has been extremely vocal about her opinions and never shies away from calling a spade a spade.

Madhurima ! Language , Actions !!! No girl should behave like this ! Sad ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 6, 2020

For the unversed, Madhurima Tuli hit Vishal with a chappal, in the heat of an argument. All this happens when the two are sitting in the garden area, and Vishal says that he will not even spit at Madhurima. This upsets the latter and she looses her cool hitting Vishal with her chappal. Vishal gets aghast with Madhurima's actions and asks Bigg Boss to take a stern action. He also says that either she will stay in the house, or he will. But, as per latest developments, Madhurima has been apparently nominated for 2 weeks by Bigg Boss as a punishment for her nasty deeds.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Gauahar Khan's opinions? Also, do you think Vishal and Mahdurima will ever be able to sort out things between them or will their enmity continue further? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

