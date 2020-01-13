Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan praises Salman Khan for handling complex situations in the house wisely

BB 7 winner Gauahar Khan was all praises for Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan. Here's why

If there's a 'Best host for reality show award', then it must without any second thought go to . The actor has been hosting the Bigg Boss for 10 years now. Bigg Boss is touted to be one of the most controversial shows on Indian Television till date. While many Bollywood celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi, donned the hat of Bigg Boss hosts' no one could survive for a longer time. But, when Dabangg Khan began his hosting stint, there was no looking back. He has not only understood the format well, but also makes a strong connection with the the contestants that come on the show.

But, unlike all the other seasons, Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most aggressive and violent of them all. From contestants abusing, to digging out personal matters to getting in a physical fight, the 'tedha' season has grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. However, as it is said, 'Practice makes a man perfect,' and guess Salman has become the master of handling ugly situations with ease. In last night's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he proved that when you try to manage things with maturity, they will fall in place. From giving the housemates a earful for their deeds in the past week, to advising them to make their game stronger, Salman put his best foot forward to calm the storm in the BB 13 house.

While many have appreciated Salman for his stint in the house, now former Bigg Boss contestant and winner Gauahar Khan has come out to laud the superstar. She has been one such viewer, who has called a spade a spade and uttered the truth always. In the latest, she took to Twitter to applaud Salman Khan for handling complex situations and changing equations in the house wisely and smoothly.

Loved how @BeingSalmanKhan handled every complex twisted equation on the weekend ka vaar ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 12, 2020

Whether it was Paras Chhabra and Mahria Sharma's fight, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's aggression or Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's unacceptable behaviour, Salman tried to balance the situations very well. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

