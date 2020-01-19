Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan praises Sidharth's mom & Asim's brother leaving Rashami's fans upset; Here's Why

The past week in the Bigg Boss 13 house has been quite a roller-coaster ride. From Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh getting into an ugly fight to housemates' family members entering the house, we saw all ups and downs. Though the week was quite dominated by the big fight between the ex-flames, the meet-up family session brought in a breath of fresh air. We saw all the housemates go emotional and share the warmth with each other as they met their family after almost 3 months. It indeed was a sight to see all the housemates get together and behave like 'one big family'. 

Many viewers adored the love, happiness and emotions that were brought during the 'family week' and liked how everyone kept 'family above captaincy and immunity'. One such ardent fan of BB 13, Gauahar Khan was also in awe of the contestants after the family week. She took to her Twitter handle to express her joy and shower praises on them. However, he tweet did not go down well with Rashami Desai fans, who pointed fingers at her calling her biased. 

Well, all this happened because in her tweet Gauahar mentioned that it was heartwarming to see Sidharth Shukla's mother, Asim Riaz's brother and Shefali Jariwala's husband. And this infuriated Rashami's fans, who lashed out at Gauahar for never supporting the Dil Se Dil Tak actress. While some called her jealous of Rashami, others were confused why she ever appreciated the Uttaran actress. 

Take a look at Rashami's fans tweets for Gauahar: 

For the unversed, Rashami went all emotional during the task as she wanted to see her mother, but unfortunately she did not come. Upon seeing her crying, even her arch-rival Sidharth Shukla was seen consoling her and sharing some warm moments with her. Later, Rashami's brorther's children stepped into the house to bring back the smile on her face. 

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Gauahar is against Rashami? Did in happen unintentionally? Do you think Rashami's fans overreacted to the matter? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

