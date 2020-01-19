Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan praises Sidharth's mom & Asim's brother leaving Rashami's fans upset; Here's Why

Gauahar Khan was all praises for during the recent Bigg Boss 13 family week. But, this had left Rashami Desai's fans utterly upset with the actress. Here's Why.

The past week in the Bigg Boss 13 house has been quite a roller-coaster ride. From Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh getting into an ugly fight to housemates' family members entering the house, we saw all ups and downs. Though the week was quite dominated by the big fight between the ex-flames, the meet-up family session brought in a breath of fresh air. We saw all the housemates go emotional and share the warmth with each other as they met their family after almost 3 months. It indeed was a sight to see all the housemates get together and behave like 'one big family'.

Many viewers adored the love, happiness and emotions that were brought during the 'family week' and liked how everyone kept 'family above captaincy and immunity'. One such ardent fan of BB 13, Gauahar Khan was also in awe of the contestants after the family week. She took to her Twitter handle to express her joy and shower praises on them. However, he tweet did not go down well with fans, who pointed fingers at her calling her biased.

Love family week ! #Biggboss ! Soooooo heartwarming ! Sids mom ,Asim’s brother , shefalis husband , — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 18, 2020

Well, all this happened because in her tweet Gauahar mentioned that it was heartwarming to see Sidharth Shukla's mother, Asim Riaz's brother and Shefali Jariwala's husband. And this infuriated Rashami's fans, who lashed out at Gauahar for never supporting the Dil Se Dil Tak actress. While some called her jealous of Rashami, others were confused why she ever appreciated the Uttaran actress.

Take a look at Rashami's fans tweets for Gauahar:

I still dnt understand what problem @GAUAHAR_KHAN have with #RashamiDesai Not a single time i have seen she is praising #RashamiDesai for her efforts Maybe ye kahawat sahi hai Ek aurat dusri aurat ki taraki se jlti hai #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — RISHU (@bigbosstrol) January 18, 2020

Where is #RashamiDesai here

I was your biggest fan mam

But sorry mam uhh have dissappointed me

Aap hamesha reality batti hai but no appreciation tweet for even Rashami's family???

Dissappointed —Pro Rashami Fan ~Anant (@AnantTi35482641) January 18, 2020 LALATT he mujhpe ki I supported you..

I wake up whole night for YOU..

Loved Your out spoken nature..

Thought you played real..

But You are So CHEAP and Jealous WOMAN.. I remove your name From my Heart..#RashamDesai Rocks..

You SUCKSSSS.... — biggbossTEDA (@FollowmeifRight) January 18, 2020

Rashmi ke liye bhi Kar Diya karro Kabhi kabbhar madam ,feki hui ni hai wo Jo ignore Karti ho — Ashish (@imashu55) January 18, 2020

Jealousy to its height. Hw can india make such worthless people winners of BB. Y can't people C with their eyes n hear with their ears ,who's genuine n who's fake. We all have brain, pliz use ur common sense to vote for genuine people who r deserving.#YouAreNotAloneRashami — Rashami Desai fan following. (@Amisha73030056) January 18, 2020

Kids are most heartwarming than anyone. Itni insecurity #RashamiDesai se ki Kids bhi nh likhi aap.

I respect u a lot.

But this tweet proved ur insecurity — Neelufar_Cutie_Pie (@Neelpari786) January 18, 2020

Seriously? Why can't you appreciate rashami? That part was the best in the whole family week those kids brought positivity in the house . People all over India loved that so much ki the promo got maximum views. But you couldn't praised her .you are my favourite mam #RashamiDesai — Depangsha (@depangsha) January 18, 2020

#RashamiDesai ki suces bardast ke bahr hna apke

Bb history m phli bar koi promo twitter par

130k bar deka gya within 24hr 17k likes 8k

Abhi tak kisi aur contantant k liye hua h kbhi?

Bwkof log

Itne bi andhe mt bno

Aur han You tube pr bhi 1.5m within 10hr@TheRashamiDesai — nimmo_rashu_mithu (@nirmalaprajapa8) January 18, 2020

What's wrong with you !! Not once u've praised Rashami for her efforts! A disappointed fan #BB13 — #StayStrongRashami (@ayshahabib11) January 18, 2020

Rashami se aapko kuchh problem h kya kabhi rashami k liye kuchh achcha nhi bola aapne.. — Kanika (@Kanika91319331) January 18, 2020

For the unversed, Rashami went all emotional during the task as she wanted to see her mother, but unfortunately she did not come. Upon seeing her crying, even her arch-rival Sidharth Shukla was seen consoling her and sharing some warm moments with her. Later, Rashami's brorther's children stepped into the house to bring back the smile on her face.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Gauahar is against Rashami? Did in happen unintentionally? Do you think Rashami's fans overreacted to the matter? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

