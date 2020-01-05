Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan REACTS to Asim Riaz apologising to Sidharth; Asks, 'Will Shukla say sorry now?'

Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter to express her opinion after Salman Khan made Asim Riaz apologize to Sidharth Shukla for dragging his late father in between a heated conversation. Here's what she said.

Seems like Gauahar Khan is not missing any episode of her Bigg Boss 13 and is in no mood to stop supporting her favourite contestant Asim Riaz on the show. She has been expressing her opinions vocally about the happenings in the BB 13 house and has not shied away call a spade a spade anytime. Now, after Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's ugly fight, where the latter dragged Shukla's late father in an heated argument, yesterday on Weekend Ka Vaar, made Asim apologize to Shukla for his unacceptable comments.

After this big apology incident, Gauahar has again taken to Twitter to share her expert views on what went wrong and how the everyone is siding a contestant. Sharing a collage video of Asim and Sidharth's fights, Gauahar stated, Asim has finally made an apology for the one time that he was wrong to bring someone's parents in between a fight. She said that Asim was wrong and she agrees of his apology. However, she did not stop there, taking an indirect dig at Sidharth's constant aggression and habit of dragging families, she asked if the Dil Se Dil Tak actor will also be made to say sorry for bringing other's parents and saying nasty things from day one?

Take a look at Gauahar's angry tweet here:

Chalo Asim was made to apologise is a looooooong segment for the 1 time he wrongfully brought up someone’s parent! He was Wrong wrong wrong !!!! I agree! Can someone make this man apologise a thousand times for saying Allllllllll these atrocious things about father mother birth pic.twitter.com/iN4qm1YG82 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 4, 2020

For the unversed, in the latest episode, Salman was lashed out at Asim Riaz for his behaviour and said that he purposely pokes people. He went onto say that he is looking bloody irritating right this phase and termed him as a nag. What are your thoughts on Gauahar Khan's opinions? Do you also think Sidharth Shukla should be made to apologize to Asim Riaz for time and again getting his father in between? Also, do you think Salman Khan was biased towards Shukla in last night's episode? Do you think Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will become friends now? Let us know in the comment section below.

