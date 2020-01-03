Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan REACTS to Asim Riaz's comments on Sidharth Shukla's father; SLAMS Arti Singh

After Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's nasty fight in the last night's episode, Gauahar Khan has finally reacted to it. Here's what she said.

Yesterday again was a bad day in the Bigg Boss 13 house as a nasty fight broke out between arch-rivals Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Yes, the two again got at loggerheads, despite everyone trying to make things right between then. However, this time, the 'dhaaka-mukki' did not raise eyebrows, but it was rather what they uttered from their mouth that grabbed attention. While Sidharth teased Asim calling him a 'cry baby', Asim retaliated hitting back with, 'Cry baby hoga tera Baap'.

Yes, the Kashmiri lad dragged in Shukla's late father into their heated conversation and things worsened further. There was no stopping to them after this as they hurled ugly abuses at each other and stooped to new lows. Arti Singh, who is Shukla's close friend, came to his rescue and pointed fingers at Asim. She lashed out at him for provoking Shukla and dragging his family in between. Their ugly war of words created a rage on social media, with Shukla's fans targeting Asim and demanding an apology. Shukla fans also called out at BB 7 winner Gauahar Khan, who has been supporting Asim in his game, and asked if she will give a earful to him this time or not. While Gauahar kept mum for quite sometime, the fierce lady has finally spoken up on the matter and expressed her views.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati get ANGRY as Asim Riaz targets Sidharth's late father; Ask 'Where is Gauahar Khan' In a video that has been going viral on social media, Gauahar Khan has been seen expressing her views on the nasty fight between the friends-turned-foes. In the video she is heard saying, "I'm unhappy and very disappointed in him (Asim Riaz). However, the way the women of the house (referring to Arti Singh) have jumped and shouted on Asim for abusing and taking soemone's family in between is shocking. I want to ask them, 'Who has been hurling abuses and dragging families in a fight since day one of the season?' Taking a sarcastic dig, she said, 'Oh! the fight is justified as it was Asim who kept provoking always.'

She continued, 'Then people abused as Asim was poking them, now when Asim absued, suddenly he has started the fight. I really don't understand their moral compass. 'Where exactly does their morality lie?' I'm highly disappointed that the girls are behaving in such a manner, instead they should take the right stand regardless of the situation. I don't understand why doesn't anyone have the courage to bash the person who's going on abusing from day one (referring to Sidharth Shukla)'

What are your views on the same? Who do you think was wrong this time, Asim Riaz or Sidharth Shukla? Who are you supporting in this nasty fight? Let us know in the comment section below.

