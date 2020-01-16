Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Madhurima Tuli for hitting Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan; Calls her violent

Gauahar Khan has reacted to Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli's recent nasty fight in the Bigg Boss 13 house and the ex BB winner surely seems disgusted. Here's what she said.

While the makers of the Bigg Boss 13 are planning to extend the show by two more weeks, the violence in the house seems to be unstoppable. The 'tedha' season by far has been one of the most aggressive of them all. From hurling abuses to getting into physical fights, the housemates have left done everything bad possible to express their anger. It also might not be wrong to say, that this is the only season where most of the protocols have been broken. While physical violenece is not allowed in the house, the inmates have been seen pushing and slapping each other. Not only this, some have also thrown tea and hit each other with a slipper.

Well, if you thought that was all, then you're unfortunately mistaken, because there has been no control on the aggression despite several efforts. In the latest, ex flames Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh got into another nasty fight, which turned extremely aggressive. And this time, Madhurima went using physical power and hitting Vishal aggressively with a frying pan. Yes, she stopped this low and hurt her ex beau with slamming his backside with a steal pan. Upon seeing all this, you might think that Bigg Boss would've thrown them out of the house, but No! Bigg Boss did intervene, but apparently did not give as much a strict punishment calling it their personal matter(neeji mamla).

Their nasty fight has got the social media buzzing and everyone is brimming with an opinion on the incident. And now former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has also joined the league. She took to her Twitter handle to slam at Madhurima Tuli for her behaviour. Expressing her anger toward the Chandrakanta actress, and comparing the act with domestic violence, Gauahar wrote, 'Violence and Hinsa, is never a neechee mamla (private matter). It is the reason for domestic abuse. It happens behind closed doors.' She went onto call Madhurima a violent person and asked, 'If the man had done the same thing, would it still be consdiered as a neechee mamla? She opined that Madhurima deserves to be out for her deeds.

Violence , hinsa , is never a neechee mamla! That’s the reason for domestic abuse ! Happens behind closed doors ! #Madhurima is a violent person , if the man had done the same thing , would it still be a neechee mamla?? Deserves to be out ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 16, 2020

Gauahar's anger and disgust did not stop there, in a following tweet she took a dig at the makers for the punishment. Apparently, Vishal and Madhurima had been sent to jail by the Bigg Boss and have been punished to stay there until the next orders. She wrote, 'If throwing water is violence then every person in tasks should be given punishment! If both kept it to throwing water n got punishment that would be fine. But smashing someone’s behind with a metal pan n getting the same punishment as throwing water, is absolutely not done.'

If throwing water is violence then every person in tasks should be given punishment! If both kept it to throwing water n got punishment that would be ok ! But smashing someone’s behind with a metal pan n getting the same punishment as throwing water , is not done #madhurima — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 16, 2020

Well, it was just the beginning of the week and so much as already happened. Now, it would be interesting to see what happens next and who would be eliminated from the show as all the housemates are nominated. It will be interesting to see how host will react to this fight during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

