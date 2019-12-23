Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan SLAMS makers for making it a Sidharth Shukla show and schools Rashami for abusing

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan shared a piece of mind on the infamous fight between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. Here's what she has to say.

Bigg Boss 13 has created a big storm outside the house, courtesy - and Sidharth Shukla's ugly fight. In last night's episode, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai got into an aggressive verbal war as the former called her ‘naukrani’ and 'aisi ladki' What happened next stunned everyone, as Rashami Desai, who is known to be a calm personality, turned extremely aggressive and threw chai at Shukla. In return, Shukla also cup of tea at Rashami and also tore Arhaan’s shirt. But, it did not stop. It escalated to a level where both started passing personal remarks on each other and digging into their past. Rashami, in a fit of anger, also hurled out dirty abuses to Shukla.

Everyone including host was shocked to see Shukla and Rashami's ugly side. He gave both a earful and asked them to stay away from each other and refrain from getting their past here. Rashami and Sidharth's fight did not only leave the housemates divided, but Twitter also seemed divided. While some stars like Sambhavna Seth, Vindu Dara Singh and Kamya Punjabi expressed their support toward Shukla, Gauahar Khan had a rather dissenting view on the whole ruckus between the two old rivals.

She took a dig at Sidharth Shukla for defending himself and wrote, "Ganda bola hai !!! Bola hai bola hai !! Good opportunity given to clarify !!! Sirf ek hi insaan bolta hai!" Gauahar even slammed the makers for supporting Sidharth Shukla always, and making him rule the house. "SS show not BB!", she wrote.

Ganda bola hai !!! Bola hai bola hai !! Good opportunity given to clarify !!! Sirf ek hi insaan bolta hai ! SS show not BB ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 22, 2019

For those who are thinking she supported Rashami for her actions and deemed it justified, it is clearly not so. In a recent tweet, she schooled Rashami for her reactions to Shukla's instigation, and declared that both were wrong in their own space. Her tweet read, "Speech is very important! How u put ur point across , language , everything matters ! Rashmi didn’t hold it together! 2 wrongs never make a right !! Abuses hurled , kills the purpose ! Uff ..."



Speech is very important! How u put ur point across , language , everything matters ! Rashmi didn’t hold it together! 2 wrongs never make a right !! Abuses hurled , kills the purpose ! Uff ... — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 23, 2019

What are your thoughts on Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's ugly fight? Who do you think was wrong this time? Do you think their personal issue will be sorted? Or will they continue their ugly battle until they're locked in the house? Let us know in the comment section below.

