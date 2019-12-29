Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Paras Chhabra for bullying Asim Riaz in Himanshi Khurana's name; Here's Why

Ex Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, who has been very vocal about her opinions of Bigg Boss 13 recently blasted Paras Chhabra for his demeaning comments on Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's friendship. Here's what she said.

A day in the Bigg Boss 13 house, does not pass without a fight. No, we're not saying that, it has been proved since the beginning of the 'tedha' season. While we thought things will eventually settle down and get sorted, it doesn't seem to happen so. Last night's episode, was another fiery one, where we saw multiple fights together. Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra, all the contestants were at loggerheads yesterday. While things heated up between Asim and Sidharth again, leaving fans enter into a war on social media, another fight that caught attention was that of Asim and Paras'.

Paras and Asim have never shared a good equation with each other on the show. Time and again they are seen entering into ugly verbal scuffles with each other. From humiliating Asim for his financials status to body-shaming him for his looks, Paras has left no stone unturned to insult Asim on the show. And ever since Asim Riaz's ladylove in the house, Himanshi Khuaran has been evicted, Paras has got a new way to tease and bully him. He has been constantly seen telling Asim that Himanshi played with him and left him all alone. Last night's episode was no different as again brought Himanshi Khurana's name in the game and teased Asim saying that Himanshi used him for the game and kept his chow-chow (Himanshi's boyfriend outside). She merely faked feelings with Asim for the game and nothing more.

Paras' behaviour has angered ex BB winner Gauahar Khan. Gauhar, who has been very outspoken about the happenings in the BB house, recently took to Twitter to lash out at Paras for bullying Asim in Himanshi's name. She slammed him saying that it is extremely easy to target girls. Himanshi had been very clear since day one that she is seeing someone outside the house and is serious about it. Not Himanshi, but Paras himself is playing a dirty game by hiding the truth of his relationship with Akanksha Puri in real life, and trying to grab eyeballs by getting cosy with Mahira Sharma. She questioned him, if he was so real, why did not he reveal the truth to everyone?

Haan paras, ladki ke baare mein bolna asaan hai! Himanshi ne apna chow chow side mein rakha hua tha , aur apne bahar kisko side mein rakha hai?????? #disgusting ! Himanshi was very clear n always stated that she was engaged ! Apna bataa toh dete! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 28, 2019

For the uninitiated, Paras is dating Akanksha Puri in real, who has been very supportive of Paras' game inside the BB 13 house. However, recently she also expressed her disappointment with Paras' growing closeness with Mahira. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Paras is purposely targeting Asim Riaz? Let us know in the comment section below.

