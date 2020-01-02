Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Shefali Jariwala for ousting Asim Riaz; Says, 'Her actions are confusing'

Gauahar Khan has again extended her support for Kashimri boy Asim Riaz and lashed out at Shefali Jariwala. Here's what happened this time.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is very religious following the current 'tedhai season. The fierce lady has been extremely vocal on social media about her opinions on Bigg Boss 13. She speaks her mind and never minces her words for whatever reasons. Those who are following Gauahar's view points on BB 13 would know who she is supporting in the game. It is none other than Kashmiri model Asim Riaz. Time and again we see the actress tweet on in his support and laud him for his game. Yesterday was no different. The actress took a dig at Shefali Jariwala in support of Asim Riaz.

In the latest episode, Shefali was seen telling that Asim should not be given any importance and he should be ousted from the BB 13 picture. It happened during the calendar shoot task. Shefali's remarks infuriated Gauahar Khan and was left confused as to what was Shefali trying to prove with these comments. She took to twitter and stated that she cannot fathom Shefali's comment wherein she said, Arre don’t give Asim itni importance by giving a picture with Sidharth and him. She asked what did she mean by that? Was she trying to say that Asim is gaining importance by being in the same frame or was she trying to gain importance herself by being in Asim's presence?

I can’t understand,when Shefali said arre don’t give asim itni importance by giving a picture with sid n him, did she mean he will get moreimportance by being in the same frame as Sid,or did she want to make herself gain from asims presence n be in the same frame as him! #latter — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 1, 2020

In a previous tweet, Gauahar lauded Shehnaaz Gill for bringing out the true personalities of the BB 13 housemates during the calendar task. Here, Shehnaz clicked Arti Singh and Shefali Bagga individually to reveal their independent personalities. Z While Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz striked a muscular pose flaunting their toned bodies. Paras and Shehnaz disagree on one pose which leaves Shehnaz disheartened and she sheds tears and blamed Paras for being jealous. Gauhar applauded Shehnaaz Gill for calling out their strategy and said that she loved her.

Waah apne apne Logon ki kahaani kitni achi achi point of view se dikhaya thru pics , aur vishal aur madhurima fighting , rashmi n asim gossip , rashmi sulking , shehnaaz ne pol khol di ! Love her ! Dimaag jealousy se Bhara hua ! Called out the strategy ! Awesome ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 1, 2020

What are yourt thoughts on Gauahar Khan's opinions? Do you think Shehnaaz Gill and Aism Riaz are playing the right game? Let us know in the comment section below.

