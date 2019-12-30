Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan slams Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra for targeting Asim Riaz

After Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra took at a jibe at Asim Riaz for not doing the house duties on Bigg Boss 13, Gauahar Khan came out in support of the latter. Here’s what she said.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz has certainly been the talk of the town ever since he has entered the popular reality show. However, his animosity with Sidharth Shukla has made him rule the headlines for a while now. Asim has certainly emerged as a strong contestant in the house and doesn’t let anyone come in his way. However, the handsome model is often criticized by the housemates for his unfair game and also for not doing house duties. In fact, in the recent episode, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra were also seen taking a jibe at Asim for his irresponsibility and his relationship with Himanshi Khurana.

While Asim’s fans have been quite upset with him being constantly targeted in the house, former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan has also come out in his support now. In a series of tweets, the diva slammed Paras and Shehnaaz for targeting Asim in the house. She also took a jibe at Shehnaaz for letting Sidharth get away without working and becoming his proxy in the house since the first day itself. “Waah shehnaaz, jisne pehle hafte se kaam nahi kiya, uska Kaam toh proxy mein tumne pehle hafte se kiya, jaise captain ban gayin toh arhaan Asim ka proxy kaam nahi kar sakta????? Waah waah! Tumhara dost dost, aur kisika mulaazim?” Gauhar tweeted.

Waah shehnaaz, jisne pehle hafte se kaam nahi kiya, uska Kaam toh proxy mein tumne pehle hafte se kiya, jaise captain ban gayin toh arhaan Asim ka proxy kaam nahi kar sakta????? Waah waah ! Tumhara dost dost, aur kisika mulaazim? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 28, 2019

Furthermore, the actress slammed Paras for commenting on Asim and Himanshi’s bond and stated that the later was very clear about her relationship status. Gauahar wrote, “Haan paras, ladki ke baare mein bolna asaan hai! Himanshi ne apna chow chow side mein rakha hua tha , aur apne bahar kisko side mein rakha hai?????? #disgusting ! Himanshi was very clear n always stated that she was engaged! Apna bataa toh dete!”

Haan paras, ladki ke baare mein bolna asaan hai! Himanshi ne apna chow chow side mein rakha hua tha , aur apne bahar kisko side mein rakha hai?????? #disgusting ! Himanshi was very clear n always stated that she was engaged ! Apna bataa toh dete! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 28, 2019

Clearly, Gauahar is upset with Asim being on the radar of the housemates. What are your views about the same? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

Credits :Twitter

