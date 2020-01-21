Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Sidharth Shukla for blaming Asim Riaz for poking him during the task

Gauahar Khan has finally reacted to the nasty fight between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla that erupted last night during the Bigg Boss 13 Elite club task. Here's her take on it.

Yesterday a major fight erupted in the Bigg Boss 13 house during the BB Elite Club task, where rivals Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got into an ugly tiff. While Sidharth accused Aism (who was the moderator) of cheating, the latter went onto to show his aggression by pushing the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Not only this he also threatened to gouge out Sidharth's eyes, in a fit of rage. Things escalated to a such a point that Sidharth and other housemates blamed Asim for intentionally provoking Sidharth and picking a fight with him. While their fight has left Twitterverse divided, a former contestant has come out in support of the Jammu and Kashmir actor-model. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan.

Gauahar Khan, who has been watching the 'tedha' season very carefully, took to her Twitter handle to share her views on Asim and Sidharth's ugly fight in a series of tweets. Not only this, she also reacted on Sidharth's allegations that Aism has been purposely poking him and initiating a fight with him. First pointing out Sidharth's dirty game plan she said that the rule book did not mention that a contestant cannot get off the horse, but this point was brought in mid-way, so that latter on they can blame the moderator for cheating and biasness.

Wow ! Letter mein nahi likha tha ki utar nahi sakte toh mid way batana padha, taaki baad mein sanchalak pe bill phate ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 20, 2020

Slamming Sidharth for creating then poke drama in front of Bigg Boss, Gauahar said that a person who considers himself huge and strong, should not be really affected some mere pokes na? It is all rubbish. People try to do so many unacceptable things in the name of mere instigation. It is a game and all are players here, so one shouldn't begin name calling. Furthing taking a dig at Shefali Jariwala for supporting Sidharth and blaming Asim for poking, Gauahar said that Shefali who was constantly trying to poke Asim in the last week is now pointing fingers at him. Such irony, much wow!

Poke Poke Poke !!!! Waah I thought pahaad jaise aadmi ko toh chote se poke se farak nahi padhna chahiye na ???? All rubbish ! Poke ke aadh mein sab kuch jaayaz hai kya ???? Arre Sehensheelta , normalcy , patience ye sab bhi toh dikhao ! Fact is ALL r players ,so stop name calling — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 20, 2020

N look who’s blaming Asim constantly of poking ..... who in the last whole week has only n only tried to poke n instigate Asim , by saying Aaaasssimmmmm Aaaaassimmm , batao Shefali , #Fact — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 20, 2020

In a following tweet, Gauahar also expressed her gratitude toward Bigg Boss and the makers for showing all the sides of contestants equally. She said that she is extremely happy that BB shows all shows all perspectives equally. Audiences can see the best and worst of the housemates. However, it is up to them how they perceive things and who they can related to. She further mentioned that this show does not belong to one person alone (indirectly referring to Shukla), it is most popular show and thus the viewers are so engaged in it.

I’m so happy that #biggboss shows all perspectives equally , u can see all of them at their best n their worst , how n what u see in whom is what’s most relatable to u !! Kisi ek ka show nahi hai , it’s the most popular show of the country , hence the audience is so involved! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 20, 2020

Not only this, Gauahar also gave a earful to Asim Riaz's fans, who started calling the show biased for portraying the Kashmiri model in a bad light. She asked them why didn't they call BB 13 unfair when their favourite Asim won membership to the elite club or won the rap task? She added that being a fan is fine but one shouldn't do it out of convenience. Asim is not getting tragetted inside the house.

N to all Asim fans ,why don’t Ull call BB biased when asim won the elite club vote ,when he won the rap task ?It’s ok to support n be a Fan ,but don’t be one of convenience!!! No body is targeting Asim , he’s playing well ,have some faith n When he goes wrong accept ! #humane — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 20, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Gauahar Khan's opinions? Also, who do you think was wrong in the fight, Asim Riaz or Sidharth Shukla? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

