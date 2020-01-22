Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Sidharth Shukla for targeting Asim & Shehnaaz Gill's family during a fight

Gauahar Khan bashed Sidharth Shukla for getting Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill's family in between during their recent fight. Here's what happened and how she reacted.

Bigg Boss is such show where you tend to share a lot of secrets with the people you make a bond with. Whether it is about your family, friends, or even relationships, if you've made a strong connection and friendship this house, you're bound to share many things with them in a bid to deepen the bond. And the Bigg Boss 13 house is no different. Here also we saw many housemates opening up about their personal talks with fellow contestants. But, what happens when these secrets are used against you in a fight? It will leave you devastated and you will regret trusting someone. Well, this is what is happening with Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz.

Recently, Sidharth Shukla and Asim got into a ugly fight, where the former spilled out all secrets of the Kashmiri boy, which he had shared when the two were friends. Sidharth said that Asim's father had thrown him out of the house and has been since then ignored by his family. Not only this, he also went onto say that Asim's brother and Asim were a big mistake by their father. Well, this is surely not the first time Sidharth has brought in Asim's father in the game, he has done it several times previously and was also warned for not dragging anyone's family in between. But, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor does not seem to understand.

After Asim, Shehnaaz Gill was at Sidharth's radar. Yes, he also tragedy Shehnaaz's family during a heated conversation with her. He was seen telling Shehnaaz, 'If you cannot be loyal to your family, you cannot be loyal to anyone else.' This hurt the Punjab Ki deeply, who was seen sobbing inconsolably. Now Gauahar Khan, who has been sharing her views on Twitter, has also reacted on Sidharth's habit of dragging one's family during a fight. Slamming the actor, she said it is sad to see that when you share something with your friend, they bring that out in a tussle. It is utterly shameful. Ex BB contestant Kishwer Merchant also agreed to Gauhar's opinion.

How sad ! U befriend someone n then bring out what they shared with u to suit u in a fight later! Shame — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 21, 2020

Exactly what I told suyyash..very wrong !!! — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) January 21, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Sidharth goes overboard during a fight? Who do you think was wrong in Asim and Sidharth's fight? Let us know in the comment section below.

