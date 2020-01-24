Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan takes a jibe at Shefali Jariwala for deliberately poking Asim Riaz during the task

After Shefali Jariwala was seen poking Asim Riaz during the captaincy task on Bigg Boss 13, Gauahar Khan came out in the latter’s defence.

The ongoing captaincy task on Bigg Boss 13 has turned into a battleground between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla’s respective groups. What started off as a heated argument between Sidharth and Asim got worse after Shenaaz Gill and Shefali Jariwala intervened. Interestingly, Sidharth and Shefali were seen poking Asim continuously passing lewd comments at him which included calling him a cry baby and fattu. Asim, on the other hand, ended up losing his cool was spotted getting into arguments with them.

While the fight continues between both the groups, former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan came out in support of Asim and took a jibe at Shefali for deliberately poking him during the captaincy task. The actress stated that Shefali, who had always accused Asim of poking, was seen bullying him and was also instigating the fight with him. Besides, Gauahar also slammed Vishal Aditya Singh was being a confused sanchalak and performing his duty properly. “Poking, instigating, bullying ki chalti phirti misaal, was the one who was always heard saying woh poke karta hai, ......: god shefali, get a grip !!! Saying har angle se sumo wrestler lag rahi hai, was just not right ! in other news, Vishal was just so confused,” she tweeted.

Poking , instigating , bullying ki chalti phirti misaal , was the one who was always heard saying woh poke karta hai , ......: god shefali, get a grip !!! Saying har angle se sumo wrestler lag rahi hai , was just not right ! in other news, Vishal was just so confused ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 23, 2020

To recall, Vishal was accused of cheating as a sanchalak after he was misusing his power for the benefits of his friends. In fact, he will also be slammed by Bigg Boss for the same and will be punished by not being allowed to participate in any immunity task here on.

