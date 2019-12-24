Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati is aghast at fights happening in house; compares it to 'violence' in outside world

Today, Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati took to Twitter to pen a note condemning the violence that is taking place inside the house and also in the outside world.

Gautam Gulati won season 8 of reality show Bigg Boss, and during the start of the thirteenth season of the show, Gautam Gulati had even come onto the show, and entered the house and played a fun task with the gharwale. Now we all know that Bigg Boss 13 has got an extension of five weeks which means that the show will see its finale in February 2020, and therefore, all of the avid lovers of the show are happy that they will get to watch the show for more than three months.

Now, we all know that since Day 1 of the show, the contestants inside the house have been fighting with each other over captaincy tasks, kitchen duties and other petty issues. And in the latest, we all are well aware of the fight between Sidharth Shukla and wherein the former called her ‘naukrani’ and what happened next was a six hour long fight wherein Rashami threw tea at Shukla and the latter tore Arhaan’s shirt. Previously, we have seen Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla’s ugly fights wherein the two have gotten physical with each other so much so that not once or twice but multiple times, Sid has pushed Asim. And in the wake of the CAA protests that have grappled the entire nation, Gautam Gulati shared a tweet wherein he expressed how violence is not just limited to the outside world but is also seen inside the house. Gautam wrote, “This season next level violence Ander bhi - Bahar bhi क्या हो रहा है देश में Peace...”

Talking about the show, in yesterday’s episode, we saw Rashami Desai recounting her last phone conversation with Sidharth Shukla when he called her up and abused her over the phone. Later, when Rashami was heard telling Arhaan that when she blocked him from all mediums, Shukla sought Arti Singh’s help and asked Arti to make him meet Shukla.

This season next level violence Ander bhi - Bahar bhi

क्या हो रहा है देश में

Peace — Gautam Gulati (@TheGautamGulati) December 22, 2019

Credits :Twitter

