Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati is all set to be a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati is all set to be a part of Bigg Boss 13, and it makes us wonder what's going to happen next.

Bigg Boss 13 is all over the news and while it is not all for good reasons, looks like we have one good reason here after all. The show has been warped in the fights between Sidharth Shukla and for a long time now, however, things turned ugly when they threw tea at each other, and of course, schooled all of them just about right. In fact, celebrities also have been divided in their opinion about the housemates.

And now, according to Gautam Gulati's social media post, he will be going to the Bigg Boss house, and well, it looks like it is going to happen soon. On his social media post on Twitter, he announced to his fans that he will be coming to the show, and in fact, also asked them to give away questions they have for the housemates. Well, it sure is going to be fun and we are left wondering what is going to happen.

Check out Gautam Gulati's post here:

Going to big boss house right now toh बताइये किसको क्या Message dena hai ? Jaldi https://t.co/mpaW3wUh3s — Gautam Gulati (@TheGautamGulati) December 24, 2019

Meanwhile, Gautam has been active on social media and has been constantly talking about the show. In fact, in one of his recent tweets, he also compared the violence inside and outside the house, making it sound very apt. How many of you are excited to see what happens when Shehnaaz Gill meets him? We sure are.

Credits :Twitter

