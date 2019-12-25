Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati asks fans for special messages for housemates; Twitterati trend 'Tell Asim'

As Gautam Gulati is going to step into the Bigg Bosss 13 house, fans ask him to give some special message to Asim Riaz.
Bigg Boss 13 is winning the streak of becoming the talk of the town. Though it is not for all the good reasons, here we have a reason to rejoice as ex BB winner Gautami Gulati is all set to make way into the BB 13 house. Yes, one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss, Gautam Gualti will enter the Bigg Boss house soon. Guati, as he is lovingly called, made this special announcement himself on Twitter. Not only this, he also asked fans give away questions they have for the housemates. 

Within no time of Gautam's big announcement, fans went gaga and started pouring in multiple questions and requests to him. Since there are many popular celebrities inside the house like Sidharth Shukla, RashamI Desai, Paras Chhabra among others, all expected that most questions would be for them. But, to everyone's surprise, not these stars, but Gautam was bomabarded with questions and give aways for Asim Riaz. Yes, the Kashmiri model started made the highest spot. BB 13 Fans and followers took contestant Asim Riaz’s name and trended #TellAsim in his support. While some told Gautam to become Asim's eye-opener, other's told him to be a messenger for Himanshi's note. 

On the work front, will be seen playing a pivotal role in upcoming Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also features Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani. Well, it sure is going to be fun to see what happens when Gautam Gulati finally steps into the house. And what's going to be more interesting is to Shehnaaz Gill's reaction after seeing his favorite contestant live. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you have any special messages for the BB 13 housemates? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below. 

