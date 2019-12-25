Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati asks fans for special messages for housemates; Twitterati trend 'Tell Asim'

As Gautam Gulati is going to step into the Bigg Bosss 13 house, fans ask him to give some special message to Asim Riaz. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 is winning the streak of becoming the talk of the town. Though it is not for all the good reasons, here we have a reason to rejoice as ex BB winner Gautami Gulati is all set to make way into the BB 13 house. Yes, one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss, Gautam Gualti will enter the Bigg Boss house soon. Guati, as he is lovingly called, made this special announcement himself on Twitter. Not only this, he also asked fans give away questions they have for the housemates.

Going to big boss house right now toh बताइये किसको क्या Message dena hai ? Jaldi https://t.co/mpaW3wUh3s — Gautam Gulati (@TheGautamGulati) December 24, 2019

Within no time of Gautam's big announcement, fans went gaga and started pouring in multiple questions and requests to him. Since there are many popular celebrities inside the house like Sidharth Shukla, , Paras Chhabra among others, all expected that most questions would be for them. But, to everyone's surprise, not these stars, but Gautam was bomabarded with questions and give aways for Asim Riaz. Yes, the Kashmiri model started made the highest spot. BB 13 Fans and followers took contestant Asim Riaz’s name and trended #TellAsim in his support. While some told Gautam to become Asim's eye-opener, other's told him to be a messenger for Himanshi's note.

Check out some tweet's for Asim from Twitterati here:

#TellAsim

That he is doing well and he has a huge fan following

And make him feel confident https://t.co/2BYMVWUYcA — Salman Ali (@SalmanA08817654) December 24, 2019

Tell Asim #HimanshiKhurana not gonna marry yet, haha and she isn't even engaged so focus on ur game and she is there for him outside loving n supporting him Standing against all bullies for him only! #ISupportAsim #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — MahiShah (@AMahishah) December 24, 2019

@TheGautamGulati please gauti tell #AsimRiaz that doesn't matter if anyone love or support him inside or not, his fans love & support him with their heart & soul!@imrealasim @realumarriaz#BB13 — Sana (@SanFrances_) December 24, 2019

@TheGautamGulati please give #AsimRiaz a tight hug & tell him to stay strong & play individualy & for himself only bec none deserves his friendship in that house, also do let him know that he's getting sooo much love outside.@imrealasim @realumarriaz — Sana (@SanFrances_) December 24, 2019

Tell Asim to play independently & form no groups!

No Rashmi, No Sid!

ONLY INDEPENDENT GAME!

Tell him his fans love and him are with him through thick and thin!!! Also give a tight slap to Paras (cuz Violence is allowed this year)

Thanks Gauti #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #AsimRiaz — Ahana (@Ahanaaa12) December 24, 2019

On the work front, will be seen playing a pivotal role in upcoming starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also features Jackie Shroff and . Well, it sure is going to be fun to see what happens when Gautam Gulati finally steps into the house. And what's going to be more interesting is to Shehnaaz Gill's reaction after seeing his favorite contestant live. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you have any special messages for the BB 13 housemates? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

