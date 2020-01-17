Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati to enter the house along with ex contestants Siddhartha Dey and Abu Malik

Bigg Boss 13 will witness new guests in the episodes to come as Gautam Gulati, Abu Malik, and Siddhartha Dey are all set to enter the house for a special task.

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing some interesting tasks and while every week seems to be getting better, this week, we now hear that the show will have some more guests visit the housemates. Reports about Karan Singh Grover, Vindu Dara Singh, and Himanshi Khurana turning guests on the show, and as we know, all three of them are supporters of their favourites on the show but looks like, there are more guests in line for the show this season.

According to the latest reports, everyone's favourite Gautam Gulati along with ex-contestants from this season Siddhartha Dey and Abu Malik will also turn guests for the season. While Gautam has made a virtual appearance inside the house earlier when he went on to talk to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla when they were fighting. And now, for a special task that is in line but what is it, we will only know with time and it sure will be interesting.

As of now, the contestants are enjoying the family week on the show, and next up, we will see Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and 's family members pay them a visit. All of them will turn emotional but the highlight will be Rashami's niece and nephew making an attempt to make Sidharth and Rashami friends again.

