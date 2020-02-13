Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati loves to see Sidharth & Shehnaaz together; Asks fans to not root for #Gautinaaz

Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati urges fans to root for #Sidnaaz i.e. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 is just a few days away from its finale, and as much as the contestants are anxious and waiting for junta ka verdict, fans are equally nervous to figure out as to who will win season thirteenth of the show. AS we speak, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, , Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are locked inside the house and going by the latest promo, tonight, when Bhoot actor Vicky Kaushal will enter the house, he will announce the name of the one contestant between Sana, Mahira and Arti who will get evicted.

Now, we all know that Shehnaaz Gill has been the entertainer of the season, and on various occasions, Shehnaaz Gill has expressed her fondness for Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati and when Gautam had entered the house, Shehnaz went all star struck looking at him so much so that Shehnaaz hugged and kissed him, and later, jokingly told Sana that due to her behavior with Gautam, he is in shock. Now, since Day 1, Gautam has been supporting Shehnaaz Gill, and today, Gautam took to Twitter to request his fans to continue supporting #Sidnaaz aka Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla and not use the hashtag #GautiNaaz. Gautam wrote, “सना सिड को प्यार मुबारक अब तुम लोग sojao ज़्यादा dimag पर load ना लो I love seeing them together and no gautinaaz pls Sana sirf sid ki hai aur sid ki rahegi….”

In one of the recent episode, when Rajat Sharma had entered the house to grill the housemates, Shehnaz was questioned about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla and to this, Snan had said that she has become habitual of Sidharth and is quite possessive about him. Now in today’s episode, we will see contestants getting emotional as Bigg Boss will showcase their four months long journey to them in front of their fans. Well, with just a few days to the finale, it will be interesting to watch as to who will win the trophy. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Her interview was super positive don’t know who is going to win so wishing all of them all the very best but for me she is a winner chèhre per Raunak lati hai Shehnaaz — Gautam Gulati (@TheGautamGulati) February 12, 2020

सना सिड को प्यार मुबारक अब तुम लोग sojao ज़्यादा dimag पर load ना लो I love seeing them together and no gautinaaz pls Sana sirf sid ki hai aur sid ki rahegi — Gautam Gulati (@TheGautamGulati) February 12, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More