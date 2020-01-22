Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati urges fans to support Shehnaaz post Sidharth loses his temper in a fight with Asim

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got into a fight. Sidharth also told Shehnaaz that he doesn’t want her in his life. Post that, Gautam Gulati took to Twitter to urge fans to vote for Shehnaaz due to entertainment. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the popular shows on Indian television. Among the popular contestants, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill have a massive fan following. On the recent weekend ka vaar with , Gautam Gulati had stepped into the house and Shehnaaz couldn’t take her hands off him. Even Guatam often roots for Shehnaaz and calls her entertaining. In last night’s episode, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got into an ugly fight and Shehnaaz stayed away from it.

In the same episode, Sidharth also told Shehnaaz that he doesn't want to talk to her and made a comment on her relationship with her parents. Post this, Gautam has come out in support of Shehnaaz and took to Twitter to urge his fans to vote for Shehnaaz as he considers her entertaining. Gautam mentioned that when he had gone in the house, he had asked Sidharth not to lose his temper. But, Shukla lost it on Asim. Gautam mentioned that he likes Sidharth but feels his fans should vote for Shehnaaz as he gives entertainment more priority.

(Also Read: Are you a Bollywood buff or like Alia Bhatt’s style, Shah Rukh Khan’s films? Help us know what you love)

Gautam wrote, “I told sid that he is doing good & have gt a great fan following but anger could b a problem so avoid it पर नहीं समझ आया Anyway to my fans I would say support #ShehnaazGill क्यूँकि मैं एंटर्टेन्मेंट के point से नोटिस करता हु Gnight अब लड़ते रहो.”

Check it out:

I told sid that he is doing good & have gt a great fan following but anger could b a problem so avoid it पर नहीं समझ आया

Anyway to my fans I would say support #ShehnaazGill क्यूँकि मैं एंटर्टेन्मेंट के point से नोटिस करता हु

Gnight अब लड़ते रहो — Gautam Gulati (@TheGautamGulati) January 21, 2020

Asim and Sidharth’s fight got extremely ugly and they were asked to come in the confession room. Post that, Asim was sent to the elite club room and Sidharth was kept in the confession room to avoid more fight in front of . Fans of Sidharth and Asim indulged in fan wars last evening. Sidharth’s fans trended and wanted the channel to stop using him for TRP. Asim’s fans wanted justice for him after Sidharth made comments on his father and family. In between Asim and Sidharth, Shehnaaz was left heartbroken after Shukla commented on her family. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Twitter

Read More