Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav to shake a leg with Salman Khan tonight?

As we are looking forward to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13, it is reported that host Salman Khan will be performing with Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav tonight.

After months of a roller coaster ride, Bigg Boss 13 is set for its grand finale tonight. The show has already got its top six finalists in Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and . And tonight, these finalists will have their final battle to clinch the winner’s title. To note, the winner will be chosen as per the audience’s votes. And while the speculations are rife about the winner of Bigg Boss 13, the preparations are also on for the big night.

Interestingly, the grand finale will feature some breathtaking performances by ex-contestants of the show. According to media reports, Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is known for his unique style of dance, will also be setting the stage on fire. On the other hand, host will also be giving a mind boggling performance during the much talked about Bigg Boss 13 grand finale as he will be performing on his popular tracks. If this isn’t all. The recent buzz states that the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor will also be shaking a leg with Khesai during a performance tonight.

For the uninitiated, Khesari Lal Yadav had entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant during the mid-season finale. While he was there in the house for a short while, the Bhojpuri star had managed to win hearts with his simplicity and desi swag. In fact, his modern avatar on the show, which was designed by Paras Chhabra had also grabbed the eyeballs.

Credits :NDTV

Read More