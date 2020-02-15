Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Here's the date, time, where to watch and all other details you need to know

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: After Mahira Sharma got evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house, the top 6 finalists in the race for the Bigg Boss 13 title are Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Rashami Desai.

And the countdown has begun. Colors reality show Bigg Boss 13 has been creating a buzz for almost 4 months and now the drama is all about to end. While fans are eagerly waiting to know who will win the BB13 trophy, they are even rooting and voting for their favourite contestants. Recently, we saw Mahira Sharma been evicted from the house which has left us with the top 6 finalists in the race for the Bigg Boss 13 title- Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and .

How to watch Bigg Boss 13 Finale online and on TV ?

With just a few hours left for the Bigg Boss 13 Finale, we want you to know some details about it. Bigg Boss 13 usually airs at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday and 9:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday but the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale will be aired on February 15, 2020, on Colors TV at 9:00 pm. While there were rumours that the show might get an extension of two weeks, it was confirmed later that the show would be ending this Saturday.

The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 13 will see performances by the contestants and some former contestants. A little chit chat of the host with all the housemates that were a part of this season from the start and then the announcement of the winner. In one of the recent episodes, Salman Khan even gave a glimpse of the Bigg Boss 13 trophy to the contestants and to the viewers which have piqued everyone's interest even more.

