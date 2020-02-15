Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Salman Khan suits up in black & blue for declaring the winner of the show; See pic

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Salman Khan is all decked up in black and blue to host the final episode of BB 13. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 journey is finally coming to end today. The grand finale of the controversial thirteenth season is all set to go on air in a few minutes. With all eyes on the screens, BB lovers are awaiting for host to declare the winner of the show and let them breathe a sigh of relief. Just like all fans, Salman Khan is also all ready and pumped up to host the final episode of the 'tedha' season and bid adieu to all until the next season.

The Dabangg 3 star just a few moments ago took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself from the BB 13 stage. In the picture Salman is all decked up in a black and blue suit as he poses for a 'savage' click. Salman has hosted Bigg Boss for 10 seasons and every year we see him with a new energy. This time too Salman did all justice to the show's format, but was seen loosing his calm too many times. All this because of the ugly fights that took place between the housemates. However, he has managed to develop a special bond with all the inmates, and is all set to declare one of them as the ultimate winner of the show tonight.

Take a look at Salman's swag filled picture here:

The top 6 finalists namely Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, , Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh competing to bag the BB13 winner title and the trophy. Who do you think will be announced as the winner? Aslo, are you excited for a fun-filled episode as there's going to be dance, emotions and a lot of laughter as we say, #ForTheLastTime. Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's THESE fights made headlines

Credits :Instagram

Read More