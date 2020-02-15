Bigg Boss 13 Winner: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz or Shehnaaz Gill; Fans pick their champion through polls

As we are heading towards Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale, fans pic their winner through our poll on Twitter.

Just hours our left for the much awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 13. And while the hearts beats are racing for the big night, speculations are also rife about who will be winning the trophy tonight. It has been quite an adventurous journey on the popular reality show with several ups and downs for all the contestants. However, beating all the odds, finalists Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, , Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz have managed to make to the grand finale.

Indeed, each of the finalists is being hailed for their commendable stint on the most successful season of Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, the fans are on their toes to vote for their favourite contestant and make them the winner of the show. Amid these speculations, Pinkvilla ran a poll to get a clear picture of the audience’s support on micro-blogging site. The Twitteratis were asked to name their favourite contestant and give a reason why he/she should be the winner of BB13. And so far, as per the poll results, fans have picked Shehnaaz Gill as the winner. Calling her the real winner, fans feel that Punjab’s has managed to win hearts with her honesty and audacity. “The true HERO of this season. Our pride. Our love. Our champion,” a Twitter user wrote.

She was followed by Sidharth Shukla on the second place who has been crowned as the ‘gentleman with a golden heart’ by his fans. Interestingly, it has been a close fight between Sidharth and Asim with the latter one bagging the third spot.

Well, if the polls turned out to be true, Bigg Boss 13 is likely to witness Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz in the top 3 tonight. Undoubtedly, the finalists have left everyone intrigued about the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, you share your views about your winner of this popular reality show.

Credits :Pinkvilla

